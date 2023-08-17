Facebook Twitter
Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Ending Aug 12, 2023

The U.S. Department of Labor released the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims for the Week Ending August 12, 2023.

Washington, DC (STL.News) Weekly Claims – In the week ending August 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week’s revised level.  The previous week’s level was revised up by 2,000 from 248,000 to 250,000.  The 4-week moving average was 234,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week’s revised average.  The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 231,000 to 231,500.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending August 5, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week’s unrevised rate.  The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 5 was 1,716,000, an increase of 32,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 1,684,000.  The 4-week moving average was 1,692,750, a decrease of 8,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 1,701,000.

PLEASE NOTE: This is NOT the complete report.  CLICK to read the complete report.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.
