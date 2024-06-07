Dalie’s Smokehouse Reviewed in Valley Park

St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed Dalie’s Smokehouse.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News)—St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Dalie’s Smokehouse in Valley Park, Missouri. Dalie’s is affiliated with Pappy’s and Bogart’s, which are both famous and highly rated on all platforms across the web.

Dalie’s is the latest brand in this group, and it is rising to the stars, as the first two did, experiencing similar success.

Dalie’s Smokehouse offers:

Dine-in

Patio seating

Online ordering

Carryout

Drive-Thru Window for Easy Pickup

Catering for 15+

Large Selection of Beer

Delivery Available via Third-Party Delivery Service

Dalie’s online reviews as of June 7, 2024, are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 1099 online customer reviews

Facebook – 4.6 Stars with 250 votes

Yelp – 4.6 Stars with 568 reviews – amazingly excellent rating, especially on Yelp

TripAdvisor – 5 Stars

Uber Eats – 4.9 Stars with 200 reviews

Address and phone:

Dalie’s Smokehouse

2951 Dougherty Ferry Rd

St. Louis, MO 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-1898

STL.Directory Listing