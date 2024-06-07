Dalie's Smokehouse - Valley Park, MO
Dalie’s Smokehouse Reviewed in Valley Park

  Posted by Smith
  June 7, 2024
St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed Dalie’s Smokehouse.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News)—St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Dalie’s Smokehouse in Valley Park, Missouri. Dalie’s is affiliated with Pappy’s and Bogart’s, which are both famous and highly rated on all platforms across the web.

Dalie’s is the latest brand in this group, and it is rising to the stars, as the first two did, experiencing similar success.

Dalie’s Smokehouse offers:

  • Dine-in
  • Patio seating
  • Online ordering
  • Carryout
  • Drive-Thru Window for Easy Pickup
  • Catering for 15+
  • Large Selection of Beer
  • Delivery Available via Third-Party Delivery Service

Dalie’s online reviews as of June 7, 2024, are as follows:

  • Google – 4.7 Stars with 1099 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – 4.6 Stars with 250 votes
  • Yelp – 4.6 Stars with 568 reviews – amazingly excellent rating, especially on Yelp
  • TripAdvisor – 5 Stars
  • Uber Eats – 4.9 Stars with 200 reviews
Address and phone:

Dalie’s Smokehouse
2951 Dougherty Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63122
Phone: +1 636-529-1898
