Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub – O’Fallon, Missouri

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, 840 Bryan Road, O’Fallon, Missouri, is a late-night sports bar with great food.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News)—Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, located at 840 Bryan Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, has unusually high online ratings and reviews due to its food, service, and atmosphere. The menu offers an Irish-American fusion of several appetizers, sandwiches, and entrees!



This place is more than just a great Irish pub; it has excellent food based on online ratings and reviews.

It is owned by a husband-and-wife team that has been in business for approximately eight years. They take the industry very seriously because this is their livelihood—it is not a side business or gig. Previously, they were bartenders with a dream and had accomplished their goals. You can easily see the significant level of ownership pride in this establishment.

They offer more than 45 beers, including the Irish favorite Guinness. Their promotional statement is “From Classics to Crafts.” We like that!

This establishment is one of those where everybody knows each other. The staff knows the customers, and the customers know each other. It is a local favorite hangout that is operated to facilitate just that. The atmosphere gives you an incredible feeling of comfort and welcome.

Publishing this listing is a great idea, as St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, 2025. I am confident they will have a great event planned.

It is located next to the intersection of I-70 and Bryan Rd, making it an easy destination to reach regardless of where you are driving from. Safe with interstate travel to make it home safely. The community surrounding it is very secure.

It is among our favorite bars and restaurants in St. Charles County. It is one of the few late-night bars that remain in business after the pandemic.

According to Google, customers stay an average of 2.5 hours. This is an excellent sign illustrating the comfort this establishment offers its customers.

STL.News recommends Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub. This business listing is not paid or sponsored.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub in O’Fallon, MO, offers:

Dine-in (Kitchen Hours from 3 pm – 9 pm)

Beer, Wine, and Spirits – 45+ Beers from Classics to Crafts

Online Ordering with Delivery Coming Soon

Happy Hour from 3 pm – 6 pm – Monday through Friday

Outdoor Patio

Dancing

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub online ratings are as follows as of February 5, 2025 at 8:45 pm:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 650 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – Not Rated, but 90% recommend on Facebook with 1063 Reviews – they launched their Facebook page on June 21, 2016

Yelp – 3.9 Stars with 63 online customer ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 14 online customer ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online Rating and review

Average Rating – 4.375 – averaged across four platforms, not including Facebook, because it has no rating available.

On nextdoor, Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub has 59 “Hearts of Love” and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” in 2019, 2020, 2023, and 2024.

NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice as customers can publish new reviews 24/7, which might affect the existing ratings and reviews.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 1:30 pm

Monday – 3:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Tuesday – 3:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Wednesday – 3:00 pm – 1:30 am

Thursday – 3:00 pm – 1:30 am

Friday – 3:00 pm – 1:30 am

Saturday – 11:00 am – 1:30 pm

NOTE: The kitchen hours are 3 pm to 9 pm, but business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub business structure:

Legal Name : Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub LLC

File Number : LC001485440

Date Filed : March 16, 2016

State of Formation : Missouri

Registered Agent : Andrew Meade

: Andrew Meade Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Address and phone:

840 Bryan Rd

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-281-3271

Email: HattricksPub@gmail.com

Social Media: Instagram

Additional resources: