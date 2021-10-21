General
Michigan City Man, Edward Sanders Sentenced to 168 Months in Prison For Possessing With Intent To Distribute Narcotics SOUTH BEND (STL.News) Edward Sanders, 48 years old, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by U.S. District […]
Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Two drug traffickers have been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to federal prison for their role in conspiring to possess […]
North Carolina Tax Preparer, Nicholas Laws Sentenced for False Returns (STL.News) A North Carolina man was sentenced yesterday to 33 months in prison for assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and for […]
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 24-25, 2021 to engage with government counterparts and private […]
Governor Lamont Nominates Two Referees to the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is making two nominations to fill vacancies as human rights referees, which function as administrative law […]
Governor Lamont Announces Ranpak To Create New Innovation Center in Shelton Project Will Create Approximately 100 Jobs by 2024 HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, […]
California Moves to Prevent New Oil Drilling Near Communities, Expand Health Protections LOS ANGELES, CA (STL.News) Moving to protect communities as the state works to phase out fossil fuels, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Department of […]
Governor Ron DeSantis Calls Special Session of the Florida Legislature to Protect Florida Jobs CLEARWATER, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Floridians who have […]