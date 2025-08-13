Global Markets Rally in Overnight Trading – August 13, 2025

Overseas Overnight Trading: Global Markets Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Tariff Pause

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Global Markets Rally – Global equity markets surged overnight into Wednesday, August 13, 2025, as investors digested softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, renewed optimism for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, and a fresh 90-day pause on additional tariffs for Chinese imports announced by President Donald Trump. From Tokyo to Frankfurt, market sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, with most major indices hitting new records or multi-month highs.

Global Markets Rally – U.S. Data Sparks Global Buying Frenzy

The rally began in the United States after Tuesday’s release of July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose 2.7% year-over-year, slightly below market forecasts. The report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot toward monetary easing, with traders now pricing in a 94% probability of a September rate cut.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added fuel to the optimism by publicly advocating for a half-point cut at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The dovish tone pushed Wall Street higher, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all closing at record highs before overseas markets opened.

Global Markets Rally – Asian Markets Lead the Charge

Asia followed Wall Street’s lead, with a broad rally across the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped past the 43,000 mark for the first time in history, signaling strong investor confidence. The Topix also notched record highs, buoyed by improving corporate sentiment and easing wholesale inflation.

jumped past the mark for the first time in history, signaling strong investor confidence. The also notched record highs, buoyed by improving corporate sentiment and easing wholesale inflation. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged nearly 2.6% , supported by technology and real estate stocks, as optimism grew over the U.S.–China tariff truce.

surged nearly , supported by technology and real estate stocks, as optimism grew over the U.S.–China tariff truce. China’s mainland markets advanced on hopes the trade pause will allow for more constructive negotiations, potentially reducing export pressure on manufacturers.

advanced on hopes the trade pause will allow for more constructive negotiations, potentially reducing export pressure on manufacturers. South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex both climbed sharply, led by gains in semiconductor and electronics exporters.

and both climbed sharply, led by gains in semiconductor and electronics exporters. Australia was the lone underperformer in the region, with its benchmark index slipping due to disappointing earnings from major banks.

The MSCI All Country World Index — a key barometer of global equities — reached an all-time high, reflecting synchronized optimism across developed and emerging markets.

Global Markets Rally – European Stocks Extend Gains

European shares joined the global rally on Wednesday morning trading.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose approximately 0.4% .

rose approximately . Germany’s DAX gained 0.6% , with industrial and technology sectors in the lead.

gained , with industrial and technology sectors in the lead. France’s CAC 40 also moved higher, supported by defense and aerospace stocks.

also moved higher, supported by defense and aerospace stocks. London’s FTSE 100 saw mild consolidation after touching recent highs, as profit-taking weighed on select sectors.

Analysts noted that Europe’s market gains were more measured compared to Asia, as investors await further clarity on the European Central Bank’s policy stance.

Global Markets Rally – Currency Markets React to Fed Expectations

The U.S. dollar weakened across major currency pairs, slipping against the Japanese yen and the euro. The softer inflation reading and growing rate-cut expectations diminished the greenback’s yield advantage, prompting traders to rotate into other currencies.

The weaker dollar provided an additional boost to commodities priced in U.S. currency, especially precious metals.

Global Markets Rally – Commodities: Gold Shines, Oil Slips

Gold prices edged higher in overnight trading, benefiting from the dollar’s pullback and renewed demand for safe-haven assets. Traders cited geopolitical uncertainties, including concerns about central bank independence, as another factor supporting the gold market.

Crude oil prices moved lower, pressured by forecasts of a potential global supply surplus later in the year. Energy analysts suggested that while demand remains resilient, rising inventories and increased production from non-OPEC members could keep oil prices capped in the near term.

Global Markets Rally – Cryptocurrency Momentum Continues

The cryptocurrency market maintained its upward momentum, with Ether (ETH) approaching a four-year high. Analysts attributed the gains to robust risk appetite, expanding institutional adoption, and speculative inflows. Bitcoin also traded higher, though at a slower pace compared to Ethereum’s rally.

Global Markets Rally – Policy & Geopolitical Developments

The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is now firmly in focus. With the probability of a rate cut nearing certainty, the debate has shifted to the size of the move — a standard quarter-point cut or a more aggressive half-point adjustment.

Adding to the mix, President Donald Trump extended the 90-day pause on new tariffs for Chinese goods. The move, while temporary, was welcomed by businesses and investors, who see it as a potential opening for renewed trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

However, Trump’s decision to nominate new members to the Federal Reserve Board and the Bureau of Labor Statistics sparked some market chatter about political influence over monetary policy. While investors largely shrugged off these concerns in the short term, analysts warned that any perception of compromised central bank independence could eventually weigh on market confidence.

Global Markets Rally – Regional Market Highlights

Region Index / Trend Key Drivers U.S. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow ? CPI surprise, Fed cut expectations Japan Nikkei tops 43,000 Record highs, easing wholesale inflation China Mainland markets ? Tariff pause optimism Hong Kong Hang Seng +2.6% Tech & property sector rally South Korea/Taiwan Kospi & Taiex ? Semiconductor export strength Europe Broad gains Tech & defense sector outperformance Australia Slight decline Weak bank earnings FX Dollar ? vs yen/euro Dovish Fed outlook Gold Modest rise Weaker dollar, safe-haven demand Oil Slight decline Supply surplus forecasts Crypto Ether near 4-year high Strong risk appetite, institutional interest

Global Markets Rally – Analyst Outlook

Market strategists agree that short-term momentum favors equities, but caution remains warranted.

“The rally is driven by a combination of macroeconomic relief, central bank optimism, and easing trade tensions,” said one Tokyo-based analyst. “However, if inflation rebounds or geopolitical risks flare up, the same markets could quickly reverse course.”

European investors are closely watching the U.S. political landscape, given the increasing intersection of fiscal and monetary policy decisions. Asian traders remain sensitive to headlines regarding U.S.–China trade talks, while commodities traders are monitoring supply-demand balances in oil and metals.

Global Markets Rally – Conclusion

Overnight trading for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, delivered a wave of optimism across global financial markets. From Tokyo’s record-breaking Nikkei to European tech stocks and a surging cryptocurrency market, the common theme was investor relief over slowing U.S. inflation and the likelihood of near-term monetary easing.

The 90-day pause in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods further boosted sentiment, giving global markets room to breathe after months of trade-related uncertainty. While the current outlook is bullish, analysts caution that the road ahead will depend heavily on the Federal Reserve’s September decision, the durability of the U.S.–China truce, and the stability of global economic data.

