Join the STL.News Independent Reporter Network

Do you love your community? Are you a strong writer, storyteller, or someone with a nose for news? STL.News invites you to join the Independent Reporter Network (IRN) — a revolutionary contributor program built to amplify local stories while giving independent reporters the ability to earn income through content creation, advertising revenue, and publishing opportunities with businesses.
Whether you’re an aspiring journalist, local advocate, or seasoned freelancer, STL.News gives you the platform, credibility, and tools to turn your passion for news into a rewarding professional journey.
Why Join STL.News as an Independent Reporter?
- Get your work published on STL.News — a trusted, SEO-driven local news outlet
- Earn income through ad revenue sharing, sponsored content, and business features.
- Build a professional reputation with access to press credentials (Tier 2)
- Help local businesses grow while monetizing your connections through the publicist’s opportunities
- Work remotely on your schedule with editorial support from STL.News
Who Should Join The Independent Reporter Network?
We’re seeking contributors from all walks of life:
- Journalism students & graduates
- Freelance writers, bloggers & influencers
- Retired reporters and editors
- Community advocates
- Business-minded creatives
- Subject-matter experts
If you’re passionate, ethical, and driven, you can thrive in the IRN.
Independent Reporter Network – How It Works: Flexible Contributor Model
We’ve built a two-tiered system to support contributors based on experience, interest, and scope of reporting.
Tier 1: Community Contributors
- Cover non-controversial stories (business profiles, restaurant reviews, events, human interest)
- No USPA membership or insurance is required
- Revenue sharing on content + tipping and publicists’ commissions
- Must submit content for editorial approval
Tier 2: Verified Journalists
- Must join the United States Press Association (USPA)
- Must carry professional liability insurance (we recommend biBerk)
- Can cover sensitive topics (crime, politics, investigations)
- Eligible for STL.News press ID, and email
- Paid assignments and higher-tier publicist opportunities
Monetize Your Work — and Your Local Connections by Joining STL.News Independent Reporter Network
You’re not just a contributor — you’re a local media entrepreneur. STL.News gives you multiple revenue streams to build a sustainable side hustle or full-time freelance career.
Earning Options Include:
- Ad Revenue Sharing
Earn 50% of ad revenue from your published articles.
- Tipping & Donations
Add a PayPal, Venmo, or Buy Me a Coffee button to your stories.
- Sponsored Content & Publists Packages
Pitch businesses to be featured in the news. You’ll write articles, profiles, or announcements with STL.News approval — and earn up to 50% commission.
- Freelance Service Upsells
Offer press release writing, directory listing optimization, or media consulting to local businesses.
What Are Publists Opportunities?
Publists’ packages allow contributors to offer paid exposure and media services to businesses that want to be featured on STL.News.
You can:
- Pitch business spotlight features
- Write paid press releases or promotional articles
- Bundle articles with directory listings and social media shares
- Create value for local businesses while earning commissions per deal
Example: Write a profile for a local restaurant, charge $350 for a bundled directory listing and feature article, and earn 70% of the sale. STL.News handles publication and quality control — you focus on the connection and content.
Editorial Oversight & Integrity
To maintain journalistic standards:
- All content must pass STL.News editorial review
- Contributors must sign an ethics agreement
- Sponsored content and publicists’ articles must be clearly labeled as such
- A detailed contributor style guide is provided
How to Apply
It’s simple to get started:
- Choose your tier (Tier 1 or Tier 2)
- Apply with writing samples or story ideas
- Receive onboarding materials and editorial guidelines
- Start pitching and publishing content with STL.News
- Begin earning from day one
Ready to Make Local News Your Business?
This is more than just a contributor program. It’s a movement — one that returns storytelling to the community, rewards entrepreneurial journalism, and helps local businesses thrive.
Questions? Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency
STL.News — Where Independent Journalism Meets Opportunity When They Join Our Independent Reporter Network.
