Roberto’s Trattoria – Business Profile

Roberto’s Trattoria, 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, Sappington, Missouri, is an Italian restaurant in South St. Louis County with award-winning reviews.

SAPPINGTON, MO (STL.News) Roberto’s Trattoria, located at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center in Sappington, Missouri, or, in other words, in South St. Louis County, has award-winning reviews and is a great alternative to The Hill.

We visited this establishment on January 17, 2025, and could not have been more impressed with its facilities and new owners, Jami and Matt Himes.  The new owners completed the acquisition of Roberto’s Trattoria in August 2022.

It has a fine dining atmosphere and a beautiful, cozy bar with premium spirits and wines.  The restaurant is clean, and the service is among the best.

It is the perfect alternative to driving to the Hill neighborhood in South County.  Conveniently located in the Concord Shopping Center, it is undoubtedly the best Italian restaurant in South County.

Roberto’s Trattoria description follows; Roberto’s Trattoria & ChopHouse is top-rated among fine dining, gourmet Italian restaurants, and steakhouses in St. Louis.  Tucked away in the Concord Plaza shopping center just South of Sunset Hills is the best Italian restaurant and chophouse in St. Louis, serving not only traditional Italian cuisine but also some of the finest steaks and chops in town.

St. Louis is blessed with fantastic Italian restaurants.  Being a top-ranking Italian restaurant in this market is overwhelmingly challenging.  To have this position owned by Roberto’s is an elite status.

The online ratings are impressive regardless of your standards.

Roberto’s Trattoria online reviews as of January 18, 2025, at 9:30 am are as follows:

  1. Google – 4.7 Stars with 507 online customer ratings and reviews
  2. Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 248 online customer ratings and reviews – 6K likes – 6.8K followers – 88% recommend (670 Reviews)
  3. Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 242 online customer ratings and reviews
  4. TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 416 online customer ratings and reviews
  5. OpenTable – 4.8 Stars with 591 online customer ratings and reviews
  6. STL.Directory – Not Rated Yet

Average Rating – 4.58 Stars – competing with some of the most formidable competitors in the region.

NOTE: Ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice as consumers post new ratings and reviews.

Roberto’s Trattoria business hours:

  • Sunday – Closed
  • Monday – Closed
  • Tuesday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Wednesday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 10:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.  Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Business structure:

Registration of Fictitious Name:

  • Fictitious Name: Roberto’s Trattoria
  • State No: X0017711311
  • Date Filed: July 5, 2023
  • Expiration Date: July 5, 2028
  • Owner of Fictitious Name: Matt & Jami Investments, LLC
  • Source: Missouri Secretary of State
Roberto’s Trattoria address and phone:

145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center
Sappington, Missouri 63128
Phone: +1 314-842-9998
Website: RobertsSTL.com

