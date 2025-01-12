Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant Launches eOrderSTL

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, located at 973 Waterbury Falls Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri, has introduced eOrderSTL, an online ordering system.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, located at 973 Waterbury Falls Drive in O’Fallon, MO, has launched eOrderSTL, an online menu ordering system owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. The system launched on Saturday, January 11, 2025, and received its first order within a short period. CLICK to view its business listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

You can order Jose Penos Mexican cuisine on other major platforms such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

They are among the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in O’Fallon, Missouri. TripAdvisor ranks them the 20th best restaurant out of 150 in O’Fallon, MO.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant launched on December 12, 2015, and has thrived since then. It has gathered remarkable online ratings and reviews while continuously seeking expansion opportunities.

The family also owns The Req Room, a late-night bar and grill in Overland, MO, backed by excellent online ratings and reviews. The Req Room also launched eOrderSTL on July 1, 2024.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant’s online ratings are as follows as of January 12, 2025, at 5:50 am:

Google – 4.4 Stars with 863 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 191 online customer ratings and reviews – 2K likes – 2.1K followers – 90% recommend (566 Reviews) Yelp – 4.1 Stars with 225 online customer ratings and reviews – this is an excellent rating for Yelpers TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 56 online customer ratings and reviews – ranks 20 out of 150 restaurants in O’Fallon, Missouri. DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 online ratings and reviews GrubHub – 4.9 Stars with 1125 online ratings and reviews Uber Eats – 4.6 Stars with over 170 online ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

Average Rating – 4.5125 Stars

Additionally, on Nextdoor, Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant has 60 Hearts of Love and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” in 2023 and 2024.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

About eOrderSTL

eOrderSTL is an online ordering system owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. It offers digital marketing and charges less commission than the major competitors. The objective is to increase sales while reducing commission payouts. The most impressive features are text messages and email marketing to the restaurant’s customers, which are unavailable on major platforms.

Address and phone: