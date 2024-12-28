Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant – O’Fallon, MO – Profile

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, located at 973 Waterbury Falls Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri, serves authentic Mexican cuisine to the community.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant is at 973 Waterbury Falls, O’Fallon, Missouri. It serves authentic Mexican cuisine made with only the best and freshest ingredients. The recipes are unique and intriguing as you explore the menu.

This establishment opened on December 12, 2015, with impressive ratings and reviews. After eating there, I found the reviews easy to understand. The Mexican cuisine is uniquely excellent, as is the service, and the facility is clean.

The Health Inspection Scores range from a low of 95% to a high of 100%. This is the most impressive factor for us. Since the pandemic, more consumers have considered this than ever before.

There are many Mexican restaurants in the St. Louis region. Still, this establishment stands out from the rest with its unique cuisine and flavors, which I have not discovered in other Mexican restaurants. Based on the online ratings and reviews, customers love it.

Americans love Mexican food and are willing to explore and find their favorites. This restaurant should be added to the list of places to visit. The drive to experience its unique cuisine is worth it, regardless of where you live.

The family also owns The Req Room in Overland, MO, a late-night bar serving excellent food. Customers can order food online for pickup or delivery. This location has Health Inspection Scores that range from a low of 95% to 100%. The ownership pride runs consistent in both places and is owned by the same family.

This is one of those hidden gems that other media companies have overlooked, but we assume that might change after we publish our thoughts about this restaurant.

Soon, Jose Penos will feature eOrderSTL, an online ordering source owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review. Since this list promotes only the best restaurants in the region, high online ratings are required. You don’t “sign up” but are invited based on your ratings and reviews. Jose Penos is on that list! Congratulations!

They have only a few accolades, but what they do have is excellent. Hopefully, we will cover them in the news and attract more of what they deserve. That is why we refer to them as a hidden gem.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri, offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering featuring eOrderSTL – delivery or carryout is available

Carryout

Delivery – using their party delivery companies

Catering

Bar

Capacity for large groups

Plenty of Free Parking

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant’s online ratings are as follows as of December 27, 2024, at 5:30 am:

Google – 4.4 Stars with 862 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.4 Stars with 862 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 191 online customer ratings and reviews – 2K likes – 2.1K followers – 90% recommend (566 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 191 online customer ratings and reviews – 2K likes – 2.1K followers – 90% recommend (566 Reviews) Yelp – 4.1 Stars with 225 online customer ratings and reviews – this is an excellent rating for Yelpers

– 4.1 Stars with 225 online customer ratings and reviews – this is an excellent rating for Yelpers TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 56 online customer ratings and reviews – ranks 20 out of 150 restaurants in O’Fallon, Missouri.

– 4 Bubbles with 56 online customer ratings and reviews – ranks 20 out of 150 restaurants in O’Fallon, Missouri. STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

– 5 Stars with one online rating and review DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 online ratings and reviews

– 4.6 Stars with 50 online ratings and reviews GrubHub – 4.9 Stars with 1125 online ratings and reviews

Average Rating – 4.5 Stars – Excellent!

Additionally, on Nextdoor, Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant has 60 Hearts of Love and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” in 2023 and 2024.

Yelp rates Jose Penos among the “Best Top 10 Mexican Restaurants near O’Fallon,” Missouri.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Address and phone:

973 Waterbury Falls Drive

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-477-6888

Facebook: CLICK

Instagram: CLICK

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: