GA Nutrition Spot Announced New Menu

ST. PETERS, MO (STL.News) GA Nutrition Spot, located at 225 Salt Lick Rd in St. Peters, MO, has released a new menu that includes new lunch and dinner items.  These were also created to be healthy.  St. Louis Restaurant Review released the information yesterday.

GA Nutrition Spot opened in August 2024 to provide a healthy alternative to feeding your family with smoothies, drinks, and desserts.

Customers loved their concept from the beginning and requested more healthy food options.  The owner responded by creating healthy sandwiches, burritos, and tortas.  Additionally, they offer “Happy Bowls,” a great meal replacement with many options to make your Happy Bowl.

Additionally, the new menu includes Mazamas Coffee, served hot or iced.

Knowing the owner, Gloria, there will be a constant initiative to add more healthy options to the menu.  She is creative and wants to create a restaurant with a comprehensive list of healthy food and drink options.

The atmosphere is clean and classy but casual.

They recently launched ONLINE ORDERING, which features eOrderSTL and DoorDash.  Therefore, pickup or delivery is available.

Since opening, they have picked up 11 Google Reviews, resulting in a 5-star rating.

