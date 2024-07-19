Wonton King – St. Louis – Adds eOrderSTL

Wonton King in St. Louis has added eOrderSTL as an online platform.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO, has added the local online ordering platform eOrderSTL to order menu items online. eOrderSTL is a service owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

CLICK to order from this establishment.

About St. Louis Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review publishes news and reviews about restaurants in the St. Louis region. In 2021, they launched eOrderSTL to reduce commissions paid to major online ordering platforms. Additionally, they publish a restaurant directory called St. Louis Restaurant Directory, which publishes business listings for what they consider to be some of the best restaurants in the region.

Restaurants that take online ordering seriously and adequately market it can earn as much as 85% of their sales from online sales. Some restaurants located inside a ghost kitchen facility receive 100% of their orders online. Online ordering is more than a convenience for customers. It is a “must” to survive in this new digital society, especially after the pandemic. Consumers’ buying habits changed forever.

About Wonton King

Wonton King has served authentic Chinese cuisine to the St. Louis region for over 20 years. They were the first Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant in the St. Louis region. Its average rating is 4.35 Stars, covering six different platforms. The owners know their customers by their first name, and the atmosphere is friendly with highly rated Chinese cuisine.

Visit the restaurant website at AsianFoodSTL.com. You can also visit their business listing on STL.News and STL.Directory.