Mexican Barrel House to Open in Creve Coeur

Mexican Barrel House will open soon in Creve Coeur on Olive Blvd.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article about this new Mexican restaurant currently under construction and is slated to open within the next few months. The remodeling project is a significant project.

It appears that the mechanical is new, with a new roof, new rock on the exterior, and a new entrance. A significant investment is being made in this facility.

It is located on Olive Blvd and Mason Rd in the same facility that used to house Houlihan’s. They will serve Mexican food and Mexican BBQ. I am excited to try the Mexican BBQ.

The owner, Alfredo Flores, also owns Casa Juarez Mexican Town, located on Dorsett Rd in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The target opening date has not been set, but efforts are being made to find that information.

Mexican restaurants are among consumers’ favorites; most are top-rated by food delivery companies.

Location:

1085 N Mason Road

Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141

