Scrambled Eggs Restaurant Celebrates Mother’s Day – 2025

Scrambled Eggs Restaurant in Weldon Spring, MO, Celebrates Mother’s Day with Special Menu for One Day Only

WELDON SPRING, MO (STL.News) – This Mother’s Day, Scrambled Eggs Restaurant in Weldon Spring invites families to celebrate mom with a comforting, made-from-scratch meal built on flavor, hospitality, and hometown charm. The locally owned breakfast and lunch restaurant at 1009 Wolfrum Road has crafted a special Mother’s Day menu available exclusively on Sunday, May 11, from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

While the restaurant is known for its classic all-day breakfast and homestyle lunch offerings, this year, it’s going above and beyond to create an experience that shows appreciation to mothers in the most heartfelt way: through thoughtfully prepared and generously served food.

Scrambled Eggs Restaurant – Exclusive Mother’s Day Menu Highlights

Scrambled Eggs has designed a lineup of four limited-time dishes that will only be available this Sunday. These plates blend traditional favorites with creative twists and are served fresh to order. Here’s what guests can expect:

Ham Hash

A comforting dish packed with flavor and texture, the Ham Hash begins with a bed of golden hash browns mixed with diced ham, green peppers, and onions. The hearty base is topped with melted cheese and served alongside two eggs cooked your way, toast, and a side of fresh salsa. It’s warm, filling, and made to please any palate.

French Toast Delight

This sweet-and-savory dish features two thick slices of golden French toast, dusted in powdered sugar for indulgence. It comes with two sausage links, creating a perfectly balanced plate that’s rich, satisfying, and ideal for those who crave a traditional breakfast favorite with a festive twist.

Avocado Toast Plate

A fresh and colorful option, the Avocado Toast Plate includes two slices of toasted bread spread with creamy avocado, topped with sliced tomatoes and two eggs cooked any way you prefer. What sets this dish apart is the addition of your choice of fresh cheese, which elevates the entire plate.

Nutella Pancakes

For the moms with a sweet tooth, the Nutella Pancakes deliver pure comfort. This special includes three fluffy pancakes generously topped with rich Nutella spread. It’s a warm and decadent choice that’s as beautiful to look at as it is to eat.

Scrambled Eggs Restaurant – A Tradition of Hospitality in Weldon Spring

Scrambled Eggs Restaurant is not just a restaurant—it’s a neighborhood favorite known for its friendly staff, family atmosphere, and consistently delicious food. The team prides itself on being a gathering place where locals feel at home, and Mother’s Day is one of their most cherished days to welcome returning regulars and new guests.

“We love taking care of our customers daily, but Mother’s Day is special,” said the restaurant’s manager. “It’s a time to show gratitude, and we do that the best way we know—with great food and heartfelt service.”

Though the special Mother’s Day menu will only be available for dine-in guests, customers are encouraged to arrive early. No reservations will be taken; tables tend to fill quickly on holidays.

More than a Meal: A Celebration for Mother’s Day at Scrambled Eggs Restaurant

Mother’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s a reminder to pause and show appreciation for the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and caregivers who make our lives richer. Scrambled Eggs’ special menu reflects that sentiment by offering comforting, wholesome dishes that moms of all generations will enjoy.

The menu was created to satisfy a wide range of tastes, from the ham hash’s savory warmth to Nutella pancakes’ indulgent sweetness. Whether your family is full of early risers eager for eggs and coffee or you’re just looking for a meaningful place to gather after church, Scrambled Eggs Restaurant offers a welcoming experience grounded in local hospitality.

Plan Your Visit to Scrambled Eggs Restaurant

At the corner of Wolfrum Road and Highway 94, Scrambled Eggs is conveniently accessible for guests across St. Charles County and the Greater St. Louis region. Ample parking and fast, friendly service make it an easy choice for families looking to enjoy a holiday meal together without the stress of preparation.

While the restaurant operates on a first-come, first-served basis, the staff will work diligently to ensure quick turnaround times and pleasant customer experiences.

Mother’s Day Hours : 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

: 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM Scrambled Eggs Restaurant Address : 1009 Wolfrum Road, Weldon Spring, MO 63304

: 1009 Wolfrum Road, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Phone : +1 636-244-0500

: +1 636-244-0500 Website: ScrambledEggsMO.com

Celebrate Mom with Scrambled Eggs Restaurant

When good food, company, and a thoughtful atmosphere unite, there’s no need for frills or formality. Scrambled Eggs focuses on what matters most—fresh ingredients, a warm setting, and gratitude for the people we cherish.

Whether you’re stopping in for a hearty plate of ham hash or indulging in the sweetness of Nutella pancakes, this year’s Mother’s Day celebration promises to be flavorful, relaxed, and full of joy.

Make this Sunday one to remember by starting your day with the people who matter most at a place known for serving love on every plate.

