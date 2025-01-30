Ad imageAd image
Mi Lupita Ballwin Opens in it’s New Location Today

Mi Lupita is Relocating to a Larger Facility in January 2025

Mi Lupita Ballwin reopens today in its new location at 100 Holloway Road in Ballwin, Missouri.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Today is excellent for Mi Lupita’s loyal patrons.  We have received dozens if not hundreds, of emails and even phone calls from people asking when they will reopen because they want their award-winning Mexican cuisine.  They will open today at 11:00 am based on text from the owner, their Facebook, and their Google business listing.

They spent months remodeling Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, which announced its closing last June and will reopen in a new location.  The restaurant will offer carryout, delivery, and catering only.

Mi Lupita was previously opened on Manchester Rd and served its customers for 30 years.  When the lease came up for renewal, the family decided to move to a more prominent location instead of renewing the existing space.

Mi Lupita has award-winning online ratings and reviews and is strongly supported by its customers, as we have witnessed through multiple emails and phone calls.

Mi Lupita Ballwin online ratings are as follows as of January 30, 2025, at 4:00 am:

  • Google – 4.5 Stars with 1003 online customer ratings and reviews
  • Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.9K likes – 3.5K followers – 90% recommend (651 Reviews)
  • Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 265 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp
  • TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews
  • STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

Average Rating – 4.5 Stars – averaged across five significant online rating and review platforms.

On nextdoor, they have 780 “Hearts of Love” and have been a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

They are also listed on America’s Best Restaurants earlier this year.  The video is included in this article below.

St. Louis Restaurant Review broke this story and announced it earlier today.



