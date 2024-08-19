USITC Institutes Investigation – Wireless Front-End Modules

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Wireless Front-End Modules and Devices Containing the Same

(STL.News) The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) voted to institute an investigation of specific wireless front-end modules and devices containing the same. The products at issue in the investigation are described in the Commission’s notice of investigation of Wireless Front-End Modules.

The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. of Irvine, CA; Skyworks Solutions Canada, Inc. of Canada; and Skyworks Global Pte. Ltd. of Singapore on July 17, 2024 and supplemented on August 5 2024. The complaint alleges violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the importation into the United States and sale of specific wireless front-end modules and devices containing the same infringed patents asserted by the complainants. The complainants request that the USITC issue a general exclusion order, or in the alternative a general exclusion order, or the alternative a limited exclusion order, and cease and desist orders.

The USITC has identified the following as respondents in this investigation:

Kangxi Communications Technologies (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai, China; Grand Chip Labs, Inc, Tustin, CA; D-Link Corporation, Taipei, Taiwan; D-Link Systems Inc., Irvine, CA; and Ruijie Networks Co., Ltd., Fujian, China.

By instituting this investigation (337-TA-1413), the USITC has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case. The USITC’s Chief Administrative Law Judge will assign the case to one of the USITC’s administrative law judges (ALJ), who will schedule and hold an evidentiary hearing. The ALJ will make an initial determination as to whether there is a violation of section 337; that initial determination is subject to review by the Commission.

The USITC will make a final determination in the investigation at the earliest practicable time. Within 45 days after the institution of the investigation, the USITC will set a target date for completing the investigation. USITC remedial orders in section 337 cases are effective when issued and become final 60 days after issuance unless disapproved for policy reasons by the U.S. Trade Representative within that 60-day period.