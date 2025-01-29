Fallon’s Bar in Olivette Reviewed by STL Restaurant Review

Ad imageAd image
OLIVETTE, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Fallon’s Bar & Grill, located at 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, in Olivette, Missouri.  It is ranked among the best Irish pubs in the St. Louis region.

According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, the owners are Chris Whitworth and Dan Schultz.  Whitworth manages the Ellisville, MO, location, while Schultz manages the Olivette, MO, location.  Schultz says there are no plans to open additional locations due to the difficulty of hiring staff.

They have a great staff at the Olivette, MO, location, but still building the team in Ellisville, MO.  The menus are the same, but ratings vary slightly.

It has been stated that they have the most extensive Irish whiskey selection in Missouri.  That’s impressive, and they have a club where once you try all 70 brands, you get a personalized whisky barrel for free.

We support the opinions of St. Louis Restaurant Review based on our experiences at Fallon’s Bar & Grill.  But they get it right because they follow the significant online ratings and reviews.  Smart idea!

Fallon’s Bar & Grill in Olivette, MO, online ratings are as follows as of January 29, 2024 at 10:30 am:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 856 online customer ratings and reviews
  • Facebook – Not Rated Yet – 3.2K likes – 3.4K followers
  • Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 173 online ratings and reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 31 online ratings and reviews
  • DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 online customer ratings and reviews
  • STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

Average Rating – 4.44 Stars – averaging across five platforms.  Facebook is not included in the average because it does not have ratings and reviews activated.

NOTE: These ratings are subject to change at any time without notice as consumers add new reviews and ratings.

