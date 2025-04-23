Zapp Thai in Edwardsville Partners with eOrderSTL

Zapp Thai Edwardsville Embraces Local Flavor in Online Ordering with New eOrderSTL Partnership.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (STL.News) Zapp Thai Restaurant, a beloved fixture in the Edwardsville dining scene, is known for its authentic Thai cuisine and vibrant flavors. The restaurant today announced an exciting new partnership aimed at enhancing the customer experience. The popular eatery has teamed up with eOrderSTL, a platform focused on the St. Louis metro area, to offer a seamless, efficient, and locally supported way for patrons to enjoy their favorite Thai dishes.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant step for Zapp Thai, streamlining its digital ordering process while reinforcing its commitment to the local community. By integrating eOrderSTL’s technology, the restaurant aims to offer customers a more direct and user-friendly interface for placing pickup or delivery orders, moving away from potentially costly national third-party apps and embracing a solution rooted in the regional economy.

For years, Zapp Thai has delighted Edwardsville residents and visitors with its dedication to traditional Thai cooking methods, fresh ingredients, and a menu brimming with aromatic curries, savory noodle dishes, and tantalizing appetizers. Located conveniently in Edwardsville, the restaurant has cultivated a loyal following, becoming a go-to destination for those seeking genuine Thai flavors, whether for a casual lunch, a family dinner, or a special occasion.

“We are thrilled to partner with eOrderSTL,” said the management team at Zapp Thai. “Our passion has always been about sharing authentic Thai food with the Edwardsville community. In today’s world, convenient online ordering is essential, but we wanted a solution that aligns with our values. eOrderSTL provides a fantastic platform that not only makes ordering easier for our customers but also supports the local business ecosystem right here in the Metro East and the greater St. Louis area. It feels like a win-win – better service for our patrons and a stronger connection to our local roots.”

The Rise of Localized Online Ordering Solutions

The restaurant industry has seen a dramatic shift toward digital ordering, which has accelerated significantly in recent years. While large, national third-party delivery apps offer visibility, they often come with substantial commission fees that can heavily impact a local restaurant’s bottom line. Furthermore, these platforms can sometimes create a disconnect between the restaurant and its customers.

eOrderSTL emerged as a direct response to these challenges within the St. Louis regional market. Its mission is to empower local restaurants by providing sophisticated online ordering technology, often at a more sustainable cost structure compared to national competitors. By focusing specifically on the St. Louis and Metro East regions, eOrderSTL offers a more personalized approach, understanding the unique dynamics of the local market and fostering direct relationships between restaurants and their clientele.

“We built eOrderSTL to champion local restaurants,” explained a representative from the eOrderSTL team. “These establishments are the heart of our communities, and they deserve technology partners who understand their needs and contribute to their success, rather than just taking a large cut. Partnering with a respected restaurant like Zapp Thai in Edwardsville is exactly why we do what we do. We’re providing them with the tools to thrive in the digital space while keeping the focus local.”

What This Means for Zapp Thai Customers

Patrons of Zapp Thai can expect a smooth transition to the new online ordering system. The eOrderSTL platform is designed for ease of use, allowing customers to:

Browse the Full Menu : Access Zapp Thai’s complete, up-to-date menu online, featuring detailed descriptions and options for customization (like choosing spice levels or protein options).

: Access Zapp Thai’s complete, up-to-date menu online, featuring detailed descriptions and options for customization (like choosing spice levels or protein options). Place Orders Easily : Enjoy a simple and intuitive interface for selecting items, adding them to the cart, and checking out securely.

: Enjoy a simple and intuitive interface for selecting items, adding them to the cart, and checking out securely. Choose Pickup or Delivery : Select their preferred method for receiving their delicious Thai meal (subject to Zapp Thai’s specific service offerings).

: Select their preferred method for receiving their delicious Thai meal (subject to Zapp Thai’s specific service offerings). Support Local: Feel good knowing that by using this platform, a larger portion of their spending directly supports Zapp Thai and another local business (eOrderSTL).

The integration typically involves a prominent link or ordering portal directly accessible through Zapp Thai’s official website or social media pages, directing customers to the eOrderSTL-powered interface. This direct channel helps Zapp Thai maintain control over its menu presentation, pricing, and customer communication.

A Taste of Zapp Thai: Culinary Excellence in Edwardsville

For those unfamiliar or needing a reminder of the culinary journey Zapp Thai offers, the menu is a testament to the rich diversity of Thai cuisine. Diners can explore classics like:

Pad Thai : The iconic stir-fried rice noodle dish with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts, available with various protein choices.

: The iconic stir-fried rice noodle dish with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts, available with various protein choices. Curry Varieties : From the fragrant Green Curry (Gaeng Keow Wan) with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil in coconut milk, to the rich Red Curry (Gaeng Dang) and the milder Yellow Curry (Gaeng Garee), there’s a curry for every palate.

: From the fragrant Green Curry (Gaeng Keow Wan) with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil in coconut milk, to the rich Red Curry (Gaeng Dang) and the milder Yellow Curry (Gaeng Garee), there’s a curry for every palate. Tom Yum Soup : A hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, and cilantro – a quintessential Thai flavor experience.

: A hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, and cilantro – a quintessential Thai flavor experience. Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao): Wide rice noodles stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, onions, and a savory, spicy sauce.

(Pad Kee Mao): Wide rice noodles stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, onions, and a savory, spicy sauce. Appetizers: Favorites often include fresh Spring Rolls, crispy Crab Rangoon, savory Chicken Satay with peanut sauce, and Potstickers.

The emphasis is always on balancing the core Thai flavors – sweet, sour, salty, spicy, and savory – using fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared with traditional techniques. The partnership with eOrderSTL ensures that accessing these authentic tastes is now more convenient than ever before.

Strengthening the Edwardsville Community Fabric

This partnership is more than just a technological upgrade; it’s a reflection of the collaborative spirit within the Edwardsville and greater St. Louis business community. As diners increasingly seek ways to support local businesses, choosing Zapp Thai and using the eOrderSTL platform provides a direct way to do so. It keeps revenue circulating within the region, supporting local jobs and fostering a more resilient local economy.

Zapp Thai’s adoption of eOrderSTL signals a forward-thinking approach that prioritizes both customer convenience and operational sustainability. It allows the restaurant to focus on what it does best – crafting delicious, authentic Thai food – while leveraging technology designed with the local restaurant’s success in mind.

How to Order

Customers eager to try the new system can visit Zapp Thai’s official website or Facebook page for direct links to the eOrderSTL platform. Alternatively, searching for Zapp Thai on the eOrderSTL website or app (if applicable) will also lead them to the ordering page. The restaurant encourages patrons to explore the seamless new interface for their next Thai food craving.

As Zapp Thai embarks on this new chapter with eOrderSTL, the Edwardsville community can look forward to an even better way to connect with and enjoy one of its favorite local restaurants, ensuring that the vibrant flavors of Thailand remain easily accessible for years to come.

About Zapp Thai Restaurant

Zapp Thai Restaurant is a popular dining establishment located in Edwardsville, Illinois, specializing in authentic Thai cuisine. Known for its fresh ingredients, traditional flavors, and welcoming atmosphere, Zapp Thai offers a diverse menu of classic Thai dishes, including curries, noodle entrees, stir-fries, and appetizers.

About eOrderSTL

eOrderSTL is a locally-focused online ordering platform serving the St. Louis metropolitan area, including the Metro East. Dedicated to supporting local restaurants, eOrderSTL provides user-friendly and affordable online ordering solutions designed to help independent eateries thrive in the digital age while maintaining a direct connection with their customers.