St. Louis Dining Scene – Openings – Closures

St. Louis Dining Scene Sees Exciting Changes with New Openings, Closures, and Comebacks

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Dining Scene – As we move into 2025, the St. Louis restaurant landscape is evolving rapidly, with notable openings, unexpected closures, and the revival of cherished dining spots. From downtown to the county and even across the river, the culinary scene in the region continues to reflect shifting tastes, community resilience, and a commitment to innovation.

New Restaurants Adding Flavor to St. Louis Dining Scene

Several exciting restaurant openings have occurred across the metro area, each contributing a fresh twist to the city’s diverse food offerings.

Grand Bistro, located at 3195 S. Grand Blvd., marks the rebirth of a beloved icon. Once known as Pho Grand, the restaurant has returned under new leadership. Andrew Trinh, the son of the original founders, is carrying forward his family’s legacy with a refined menu and upgraded dining experience. Grand Bistro is a promising comeback story with its deep roots in the community and refreshed identity.

Over in downtown St. Louis, Genesis Social House has opened its doors at 1115 Pine Street, bringing upscale comfort food and modern social vibes to a growing entertainment corridor. The venue combines chic interior design with a menu for foodies and casual diners.

In West County, Mizan Halal Pizza has launched at 15523 Manchester Road, catering to a rising demand for halal-friendly dining options. Its unique blend of Middle Eastern flavors and classic pizza traditions has already begun attracting a diverse crowd.

Meanwhile, Euphoria Kitchen & Kocktails, situated at 5916 Delmar Blvd., adds vibrancy to the Delmar Loop. With a focus on soul food, handcrafted cocktails, and nightlife appeal, the venue has quickly become a go-to spot for dinner and late-night gatherings.

Other exciting additions include:

The Yale Bar in Richmond Heights (7120 Oakland Ave.)

(7120 Oakland Ave.) Gooey Louie | The Lou Charcuterie in Kirkwood (343 S. Kirkwood Road)

| The Lou Charcuterie in Kirkwood (343 S. Kirkwood Road) State Street on LaSalle, newly relocated from Alton to 18 LaSalle Street in Elsah, IL

These openings demonstrate the city’s continued ability to attract culinary talent and entrepreneurship even in a challenging economic environment.

Iconic Closures Mark End of Eras – St. Louis Dining Scene

While new establishments rise, several cherished names have shuttered their operations, some after decades of serving the community.

Gourmet To Go, located at 9828 Clayton Road in Ladue, closed its doors on April 5 after 42 years in business. Known for its catering and gourmet takeout offerings, the closure represents the end of a culinary era in the upscale neighborhood.

Italian restaurant Babbo’s Spaghetteria, based at 17402 Chesterfield Airport Road, closed on April 27. The closure comes as a surprise to many regular patrons who admired its pasta-focused menu and family-style atmosphere.

Another notable exit is Small Batch Whiskey & Fare, a Midtown staple since 2012. The restaurant, part of the Baileys’ Restaurants group, will cease operations on May 12. The venue was well-known for its vegetarian-focused cuisine and extensive whiskey selection, offering a distinct niche in the St. Louis dining scene.

In addition, John Viviano & Sons Grocery Co., a neighborhood grocery and deli located at 5139 Shaw Avenue, closed on May 3. The historic shop, with its Italian staples and community presence, had served generations of St. Louisans.

Upcoming closures include:

Tom Jon’s Catering at 2660 Chouteau Avenue, set to close May 30

at 2660 Chouteau Avenue, set to close May 30 Rated Test Kitchen at 311 N. 11th Street, closing May 31 after offering an experimental dining concept downtown

Each closure underscores the challenges restaurants continue to face, from rising operational costs to shifting consumer habits.

Restaurants Coming Soon – St. Louis Dining Scene

Despite some closures, the appetite for new ventures remains strong. Several restaurants are scheduled to open by the end of May, offering fresh concepts and expanding the regional food palette.

Goshen Coffee Co., already a well-loved name in the region, will expand to 1 Junction Drive West in Glen Carbon, IL, with a new café expected to open mid-May. The new location will blend artisanal coffee culture with a modern café aesthetic.

Sylvie Dee’s, known for its bakery and brunch appeal, is preparing a second location at 3730 Foundry Way, also aiming for a mid-May debut. The Foundry continues to grow as a food and shopping hub for central St. Louis.

Other anticipated openings include:

Olive Bakery (8100 Olive Blvd.)

(8100 Olive Blvd.) Tasty Bowl Stirfry & Sushi (51 Lincoln Hwy, Fairview Heights) CLICK to read about this new restaurant concept on St. Louis Restaurant Review

(51 Lincoln Hwy, Fairview Heights) CLICK to read about this new restaurant concept on St. Louis Restaurant Review Yunwei Rice Noodle (8406 Olive Blvd.)

(8406 Olive Blvd.) Karsyn’s Soule’ (635 Washington Avenue)

(635 Washington Avenue) Nicky Slices Pizza Club (2240 Edwards Street)

These upcoming establishments show that culinary entrepreneurs are optimistic and committed to delivering distinctive and culturally rich regional dining options.

Return of a Beloved Classic – St. Louis Dining Scene

The upcoming reopening of Uncle Bill’s Pancake House is among the most anticipated developments. The original location at 3427 S. Kingshighway Blvd. closed in late 2024 due to the owner’s retirement, sparking disappointment among longtime patrons. The restaurant is preparing to return under new management, but a specific reopening date has not yet been announced. The revival of this St. Louis classic has generated excitement across social media and among breakfast lovers citywide.

Final Thoughts on the St. Louis Dining Scene

The St. Louis dining scene is undergoing a season of renewal. From neighborhood diners and historic closures to flashy new openings, the region’s food and beverage landscape is anything but stagnant. For locals and visitors alike, these changes offer an opportunity to rediscover the city’s culinary identity — one plate at a time.

Stay tuned to STL.News for more updates on restaurant news, St. Louis dining scene, reviews, and local dining trends.

Copyright 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.