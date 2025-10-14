FAQ:

Q1: What makes the U Beauty skincare set different?

The U Beauty skincare set combines resurfacing and deep hydration in one easy system, delivering both brightness and long-lasting moisture.

Q2: Can I use it daily?

Yes! The formulas are safe and dermatologist-tested for everyday use.

Q3: Is it suitable for sensitive skin?

Absolutely. The U Beauty skincare set is formulated to be gentle yet effective for all skin types.

Q4: How long before I see results?

Most users see visible improvements in brightness and smoothness within 7 to 10 days.

Q5: Can I wear makeup over it?

Yes, the lightweight texture absorbs quickly and provides the perfect base for makeup.