General

Smart Face Recognition Security Cameras 4K AI System

Introduction

In today’s fast-paced world, ensuring the safety of your home, business, or property is more important than ever. That’s why the Face Recognition Security Cameras 12MP 4K AI System is designed to deliver unmatched protection with next-level intelligence. This advanced setup combines ultra-clear 12MP resolution, smart AI human and vehicle detection, and face recognition technology to provide reliable surveillance for any environment.

Whether you’re a homeowner wanting peace of mind or a business owner safeguarding valuable assets, this system offers the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly installation.

Expandable 32 channel AI security camera system for home and business

Ultra HD 12MP 4K Clarity

When it comes to security, details matter. This system captures footage in 12MP (4000x3000p) resolution at 30FPS, offering crystal-clear visuals that go far beyond traditional HD. Every detail—from license plates to facial features—remains sharp, even when zooming in.

Smart AI Detection & Face Recognition

Unlike ordinary cameras, these Face Recognition Security Cameras use advanced AI to distinguish between people, vehicles, and irrelevant motion. This reduces false alerts and ensures you only get notified when it truly matters. The built-in face recognition feature adds another layer of intelligence, making it easy to track known individuals and enhance property monitoring.

Smart AI detection and face recognition surveillance system

Easy PoE Installation

Setting up security systems can be complex, but with Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, the process is simple. A single cable powers the camera and transmits video, reducing clutter and making installation straightforward—even for first-time users.

Face Recognition Security Cameras NVR setup with PoE installation

Color Night Vision with Audio Recording

Security threats don’t stop at night, and neither does this system. With color night vision, you get vibrant, full-color images in low-light conditions. Each camera also features a built-in microphone, capturing clear audio alongside video for complete situational awareness.

Rugged Dome Cameras for All Weather

The included 16 dome-style IP67 waterproof cameras are engineered for reliability. Whether it’s heavy rain, extreme heat, or snow, these cameras continue to perform without compromise. Their durable build also protects against tampering, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

16 waterproof dome cameras with color night vision and audio

Scalable 32-Channel NVR

The system comes with a 32-channel NVR (Network Video Recorder), giving you room to expand in the future. You can easily add more cameras as your security needs grow, making it suitable for both small homes and large commercial sites.

Perfect for Home & Business

From family homes and offices to warehouses and retail stores, the Face Recognition Security Cameras System provides unmatched coverage and reliability. It’s not just about recording events—it’s about preventing risks and ensuring peace of mind.

Comparison:

FeatureFace Recognition Security Cameras 12MP 4K AI SystemStandard 8MP 4K Security SystemBasic 1080p Security System
Resolution12MP Ultra HD (4000x3000p) @30FPS8MP 4K UHD1080p Full HD
AI DetectionHuman & Vehicle Detection + Face RecognitionLimited motion detectionBasic motion detection
Night VisionColor Night Vision with enhanced clarityInfrared black & whiteBasic IR night vision
AudioBuilt-in Microphone for video + audioOptional external micNo audio
InstallationPoE (single cable for power & video)PoE but less efficientSeparate power & video cables
DurabilityIP67 Waterproof + Vandal ResistantWeather-resistantIndoor use recommended
NVR Capacity32-Channel Expandable System16 channels8 channels
Best ForHomes, businesses, warehouses, retail securitySmall to medium propertiesBasic home monitoring
Outdoor dome security cameras with microphone and 12MP clarity
Face Recognition Security Cameras

Customer Reviews:

These cameras have been a game-changer for my store. Face recognition helps me monitor who comes in and out, and the video quality is outstanding.

I finally feel secure at night. The color night vision and audio recording give me extra confidence. Setup was surprisingly easy with PoE.

The 32-channel NVR is fantastic. I started with 16 cameras and plan to add more. The AI detection really cuts down on false alarms.

