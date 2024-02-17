Dao Tien Express Launches Online Ordering

Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri, Launches Online Orders for Pickup or Delivery using eOrderSTL by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Dao Tien Express is a new Vietnamese restaurant that opened in the Florissant, MO community, offering authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

While this is a new facility, the owner, menu, and service have been offered successfully for many years in other locations. Therefore, there is no risk to visiting this establishment if you love Vietnamese food because they have passed the test of time.

Their other location is downtown St. Louis, called Dao Tien Bistro on Olive Street. It is open for lunch and special events Tuesday through Friday.

The first location was off Olive Blvd in the neighborhood known as Chinatown. Still, she was forced to close it when real estate developers decided to buy multiple properties and kick out the tenants, depending on major chains that did not care about the families or businesses that had been located in the community for decades. But it is always justified by the theology of progress.

Dao Tien Express is starting with high online customer reviews. So far, Google rates it at 4.6 Stars solely based on customer reviews. It is a new location. Therefore, the online reviews will take time to accumulate, but the downtown location is also highly rated, with a Google rating of 4.7 Stars.

Vietnamese food is among the most popular foods, especially the Pho soup menu items. What is Pho? Pho is a Vietnamese soup made using bone broth, rice noodles, and thinly sliced meat, usually beef, but some substitute with other meats.

Dao Tien Express address and phone:

728 South New Florissant Road

Florissant, Missouri 63101

Phone: +1 314-274-8008

