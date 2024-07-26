Sasi Thai Market Hosting Thai Food Fair Event

Sasi Thai Market is hosting a Thai Food Fair on Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market, located at 1924 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, Missouri, is hosting its popular Thai Food Fair this Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sasi Thai Market is a family-owned grocery store specializing in Thai food ingredients on a retail and whole basis. They enjoy introducing one of the world’s most popular cuisines to the community, Thai food.

Sasi Thai Market is owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who also owns the popular Thai Kitchen and Thai Mama brands, which have multiple locations across the region.

The Thai Food Fair Event Menu for Saturday, July 27th, and Sunday, July 28th, is as follows:

Danom Drok – Thai Coconut Cakes Gya jap Thai Noodle Bowl Green Curry Chicken Tapioca Balls with Pork Thai Crepes with Pork and Bamboo Thai Custard



