Entertainment

Pho St. Louis Opens at The Hill Food Co. – St. Louis, MO

Smith
Smith
Pho St. Louis Opens at The Hill Food Co. - St. Louis, MO
Pho St. Louis Opens at The Hill Food Co. - St. Louis, MO

Pho St. Louis opens for business at the ghost kitchen concept known as The Hill Food Co.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Pho St. Louis opened its doors for business early this week at The Hill Food Co., a ghost kitchen concept at 2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO.  They offer authentic Vietnamese cuisine for pickup and delivery only through online ordering.  CLICK to view the menu or order directly from The Hill Food Company’s website.  You can also find them on DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and eOrderSTL, which will be available soon.

Contents
Pho St. Louis opens for business at the ghost kitchen concept known as The Hill Food Co.Pho St. Louis – featured menu items are:Pho St. Louis business hours are:

This is a new concept, but the owner of Pho St. Louis, Patrick Chau, has owned and successfully operated Viet Thai Restaurant at 3899-B Veterans Memorial Pkwy, St. Peters, Missouri, for over 20 years and is backed by strong online reviews.  Quality cuisine and service are his top priorities.

St. Louis Restaurant Review announced the opening was coming on August 25, 2024, but they have opened since the article was published.

  • Bun Vermicelli Noodle Bowl
  • Rice Plates
  • Pho
  • Cup of Soups
  • Appetizers
  • Fresh Rolls
  • Egg Noodles & Rice Noodles Soups
  • Noodles & Rice
  • Beverages
  • Sides

Pho St. Louis business hours are:

  • Sunday – 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM
  • Monday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM
  • Tuesday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM
  • Wednesday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM
  • Thursday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM
  • Friday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM
  • Saturday – 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Map to The Hill Food Co.

Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Joe Morales Pays $198K - Labor Violations Joe Morales Pays $198K – Labor Violations

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Pho St. Louis Opens at The Hill Food Co. – St. Louis, MO

Pho St. Louis opens for business at the ghost kitchen concept known as The Hill…

By Smith

San Lorenzo Adult Provider – Pediatrics Pay $500K – Back Wages

U.S. Department of Labor Recovers More Than $500,000 in Back Wages and Damages for 133…

By Smith

US Treasury Designates Sovcomflot – Russia

U.S. Treasury Designates Russian State-Owned Sovcomflot, Russia's Largest Shipping Company. WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Friday, the…

By Smith