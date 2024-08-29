Pho St. Louis Opens at The Hill Food Co. – St. Louis, MO

Pho St. Louis opens for business at the ghost kitchen concept known as The Hill Food Co.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Pho St. Louis opened its doors for business early this week at The Hill Food Co., a ghost kitchen concept at 2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO. They offer authentic Vietnamese cuisine for pickup and delivery only through online ordering. CLICK to view the menu or order directly from The Hill Food Company’s website. You can also find them on DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and eOrderSTL, which will be available soon.

This is a new concept, but the owner of Pho St. Louis, Patrick Chau, has owned and successfully operated Viet Thai Restaurant at 3899-B Veterans Memorial Pkwy, St. Peters, Missouri, for over 20 years and is backed by strong online reviews. Quality cuisine and service are his top priorities.

St. Louis Restaurant Review announced the opening was coming on August 25, 2024, but they have opened since the article was published.

Pho St. Louis – featured menu items are:

Bun Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

Rice Plates

Pho

Cup of Soups

Appetizers

Fresh Rolls

Egg Noodles & Rice Noodles Soups

Noodles & Rice

Beverages

Sides

Pho St. Louis business hours are:

Sunday – 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Monday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Tuesday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Wednesday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Thursday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Friday – 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

– 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM Saturday – 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM