Tradicional 636 Rated Top Mexican Restaurant in St. Charles

Tradicional 636 was rated the #1 Mexican restaurant in St. Charles, MO

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article rating Tradicional 636 in St. Charles as the Best Mexican Restaurant in St. Charles, MO. They used Yelp to filter the results.

There are many Mexican restaurants in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. This is a respectable rating and deserves recognition. Many Mexican restaurants are Americanized, but this establishment offers an authenticity that can’t be found at most Mexican restaurants.

Tradicional 636 has served its “authentic” Mexican cuisine to the St. Charles community for 9+ years.

Recently, Tradicional 636 announced that it had launched multiple online ordering platforms to expand its reach to customers and provide convenient delivery. However, their preferred online system is eOrderSTL, which is locally owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

They own a sister restaurant, Tradicional 314, on North New Ballas Rd in Creve Coeur, MO. Both locations are convenient to visit and have high online review ratings.

Restaurant address, phone, and website:

1411 South 1st Capitol Drive

St. Charles, Missouri 63303

Phone: 636-724-2627

Website: Tradicional636STC.com