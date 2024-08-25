Entertainment

Pho St. Louis to Open Soon at The Hill Food Co.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review announced that the owner of Viet Thai Restaurant in St. Peters, Missouri, is opening a second restaurant concept at The Hill Food Company, located at 2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, offering his Vietnamese cuisine only.

Pho St. Louis is a Vietnamese restaurant opening soon at The Hill Food Company at 2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri.  It offers award-winning Vietnamese cuisine.Chau has been cooking Vietnamese food since he was a child growing up in Vietnam.

The Hill Food Company is a ghost kitchen concept that houses 23 other restaurant kitchens specializing in cooking their cuisine for online ordering, pickup, and delivery only.  Dine-in is not available.  This concept is designed to make it easy for restaurants to expand with reduced costs.

Chau has been cooking Vietnamese food since he was a child growing up in Vietnam.

He migrated here as a child after escaping from the terror that existed in his country during that time.  He and his father flee on boats without the communist government’s permission.

Chau works hard daily, preparing all the food he cooks to ensure high customer satisfaction.  His passion for his cuisine makes it challenging to trust others to take pride in its preparation, as he illustrates.

He will work with his brother at the new location to expand his concept, Pho St. Louis, and his love for his native cuisine, which his customers have grown to love based on online reviews.

Pho St. Louis will be available on all major online ordering and delivery platforms such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and possibly more as time passes.

We will publish another article when the opening date is known, but it should be soon.

