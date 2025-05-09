Oh London Brings a Taste of British Charm to Creve Coeur

Oh London Brings a Taste of British Charm and Culinary Innovation to Creve Coeur, Missouri.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) Oh London — A new culinary gem has arrived in the heart of St. Louis County. Oh London, located at 11411 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, Missouri, opened its doors in early 2025. Its distinctive blend of British charm, upscale ambiance, and inventive menu offerings is already generating buzz. As the latest concept from the creative minds behind Black Salt, one of St. Louis’s most celebrated modern Indian restaurants, Oh London is raising the bar for restaurant experiences in West County.

Occupying the massive 11,000-square-foot space that once housed The Reserve and Granite City Food & Brewery, Oh London is more than just a place to grab a meal — it’s a destination. With its refined interiors, themed design elements, expansive layout, and a versatile menu that combines British classics with American comfort food and global cuisine, the restaurant has quickly carved out a niche for those seeking a sophisticated yet welcoming dining experience.

Oh London – A Multi-Experience Venue in One Location

Upon entering Oh London, guests are welcomed into a striking space that reflects London’s pub culture while exuding modern flair. The decor blends deep red-maroon walls with royal blue accents, black wood finishes, and warm lighting to create a cozy yet upscale atmosphere. Curated artwork and contemporary lighting fixtures enhance the ambiance, offering a nod to tradition and innovation.

The venue is divided into distinct zones to accommodate a variety of experiences. Whether enjoying a quiet meal in the formal dining area, sipping cocktails in the lively bar and lounge, or hosting a celebration in one of the private event spaces, Oh London adapts to every occasion. Plans for a covered outdoor patio will soon add to the venue’s appeal, providing additional seating and al fresco dining options.

Culinary Fusion: British Classics with a Modern Twist

Oh London’s menu is designed to appeal to a broad audience. Drawing inspiration from traditional British dishes while incorporating popular American fare and rotating international specials, Executive Chef-led creations offer both familiarity and surprise.

Popular items include:

Fish & Chips – A staple British comfort food made with flaky cod and house-made tartar sauce.

– A staple British comfort food made with flaky cod and house-made tartar sauce. Bangers and Mash – Featuring hearty sausages atop buttery mashed potatoes and savory onion gravy.

– Featuring hearty sausages atop buttery mashed potatoes and savory onion gravy. Lamb in Cilantro Sauce – A signature dish that showcases global influence with bold, aromatic flavors.

– A signature dish that showcases global influence with bold, aromatic flavors. London Filet with a Tail – A sophisticated surf-and-turf offering perfect for special occasions.

– A sophisticated surf-and-turf offering perfect for special occasions. Lobster Mac and Cheese – Creamy, rich, and decadent, combining elegance with indulgence.

– Creamy, rich, and decadent, combining elegance with indulgence. Sticky Toffee Pudding – A dessert classic that finishes the meal with warmth and nostalgia.

The drink menu is equally impressive. Guests can enjoy creative craft cocktails such as the “Ted Lasso” — a modern twist on the classic Manhattan — alongside a curated list of draft beers, wines, and premium spirits.

Oh London Offers Sunday Brunch in Creve Coeur: A Highlight Worth Booking Early

One of the most talked-about features of Oh London is its Sunday Brunch, served from 10 AM to 2 PM. Unlike typical brunch menus, Oh London elevates the experience with live cooking and carving stations, pastries and baked goods, gourmet omelets made to order, fresh fruit displays, savory entrees, and a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

Guests have praised the variety and quality of options, making Sunday brunch at Oh London a favorite for family outings, celebrations, or simply a leisurely way to cap the weekend. With a stylish ambiance and an all-you-can-eat format served in elegance, the brunch offering is already gaining a loyal following.

Events, Private Dining, and Catering

Oh London is not just a restaurant — it’s a competent event space. Its expansive layout and versatile private rooms accommodate everything from corporate events and rehearsal dinners to birthday celebrations and holiday parties. The management team offers tailored event planning and catering services, ensuring each occasion is memorable and professionally executed.

The restaurant’s catering division is also equipped to serve off-site events, with menus that can be customized to fit various themes and dietary needs. Whether it’s an office luncheon or a wedding reception, Oh London delivers the same quality and sophistication that guests experience in-house.

Early Reception and Reviews

While still in its early months, Oh London is already receiving positive patron feedback. Many have complimented the ambiance, food quality, and diverse offerings. Online reviews highlight standout dishes, unique decor, and attentive service. However, like any new venture, there are some mentions of occasional slow service during peak hours — a factor the management is actively working to streamline.

A reviewer on Yelp noted, “The food was excellent and beautifully presented. Prices are a bit higher, but the atmosphere and quality make it worthwhile. The Sunday brunch is a must-try!”

Hours:

Monday–Saturday : 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Sunday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (Brunch: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Reservations are highly recommended, especially for weekend evenings and Sunday brunch.

A New Standard for Dining in Creve Coeur

In a city known for its rich culinary scene, Oh London delivers a thoughtfully curated experience that merges international flavor with British charm. With its multifaceted layout, unique menu, and focus on hospitality, Oh London is not just another restaurant—it’s a destination.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a quiet dinner, host an upscale event, or indulge in a weekend brunch, Oh London provides a memorable escape right in the heart of Creve Coeur.

Copyright 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.