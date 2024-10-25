Press Release

Jenny’s Diner – Online Ordering – Releases Catering Menu

Jenny’s Diner, 45 Forum Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO, has added eOrderSTL for online ordering for pickup or delivery and released its initial catering menu.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Jenny’s Diner has added a new online ordering platform, eOrderSTL, owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review, to expand to a new audience.  Additionally, they released their initial Catering Menu, which is perfect timing for the upcoming holiday season.

Contents
Jenny added the eOrderSTL online ordering platform by invitation, as restaurants can only be added when invited based on their ratings and reviews.  St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article on August 11, 2024.

Jenny’s Diner released its Catering Menu via St. Louis Restaurant Review.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article about Jenny’s Diner today.  They released the Catering Menu, which will soon be available online at eOrderSTL or ezCater.com.  Until it is available online, call the restaurant at 314-548-1001 to order your catering.  Pickup or delivery is available for a delivery fee.  They ask for a 24-hour notice, and payment is required when the order is placed.

Considering the length of time in business and the online ratings and reviews, you can rely on Jenny’s for your breakfast or lunch catering needs.

About Jenny’s Diner in Chesterfield, MO – known as the Best Breakfast in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Jenny’s Diner opened in 2011 and has become a pillar in the community and a favorite local place for people to meet, eat, visit, and encounter some outside companionship.  It is a locally owned restaurant that has turned this establishment into an institution that its repeat customers love daily.  There is only one location currently, but there have been discussions about expanding the business as a chain or franchise.

It acquired new owners in November 2018, which has become an asset to this institution.  They expanded for more seating, but nothing else has been changed because Jenny did it right.  The people love how they do things, and they also love the breakfast and lunch menus, which have given them an award for the Best Breakfast in Chesterfield.

Address and phone:

45 Forum Shopping Center
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-548-1001

CLICK to order breakfast or lunch online.

Additional resources:
Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
