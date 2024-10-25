Jenny’s Diner – Online Ordering – Releases Catering Menu

Jenny’s Diner, 45 Forum Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO, has added eOrderSTL for online ordering for pickup or delivery and released its initial catering menu.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Jenny’s Diner has added a new online ordering platform, eOrderSTL, owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review, to expand to a new audience. Additionally, they released their initial Catering Menu, which is perfect timing for the upcoming holiday season.

Jenny added the eOrderSTL online ordering platform by invitation, as restaurants can only be added when invited based on their ratings and reviews. St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article on August 11, 2024.

Jenny’s Diner released its Catering Menu via St. Louis Restaurant Review.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article about Jenny’s Diner today. They released the Catering Menu, which will soon be available online at eOrderSTL or ezCater.com. Until it is available online, call the restaurant at 314-548-1001 to order your catering. Pickup or delivery is available for a delivery fee. They ask for a 24-hour notice, and payment is required when the order is placed.

Considering the length of time in business and the online ratings and reviews, you can rely on Jenny’s for your breakfast or lunch catering needs.

About Jenny’s Diner in Chesterfield, MO – known as the Best Breakfast in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Jenny’s Diner opened in 2011 and has become a pillar in the community and a favorite local place for people to meet, eat, visit, and encounter some outside companionship. It is a locally owned restaurant that has turned this establishment into an institution that its repeat customers love daily. There is only one location currently, but there have been discussions about expanding the business as a chain or franchise.

It acquired new owners in November 2018, which has become an asset to this institution. They expanded for more seating, but nothing else has been changed because Jenny did it right. The people love how they do things, and they also love the breakfast and lunch menus, which have given them an award for the Best Breakfast in Chesterfield.

Address and phone:

45 Forum Shopping Center

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-548-1001

CLICK to order breakfast or lunch online.

