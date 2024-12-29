Charlie Gitto’s Wine List Has Been Published Online

St. Louis Restaurant Review has published Charlie Gitto’s wine list.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Charlie Gitto’s is an award-winning Italian restaurant with two locations in the St. Louis region: one on The Hill and the other inside Hollywood Casino. The St. Louis Restaurant Review published its wine list online. CLICK to view the wine list online.

They predominantly select wines from Italy and California but also offer a few other options, creating an impressive list that offers something for all wine enthusiasts. The price range also offers something for every budget and memorable occasion.

They have carefully paired many wines with their award-winning Italian cuisine, and servers can help you select the best wine for each menu item.

Recently, Charlie Gitto announced that it has launched its privately labeled Chianti and Pinot Grigio, which can be ordered in the restaurant for drinking or carryout. They can also be ordered online at CharlieGittos.com/shop. They also offer steaks, sauces, and dressings that can be ordered online.

