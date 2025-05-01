Best Performing Stocks for 2025

Ad imageAd image
Best Performing Stocks of 2025 So Far: A Look at This Year’s Market Leaders

(STL.News) As we enter the second quarter of 2025, investors are closely watching the stock market’s winners in a year shaped by technological innovation, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and surging demand in aerospace and defense.  Several standout companies have delivered exceptional returns year to date, defying broader market headwinds and setting the tone for potential long-term growth.

Contents
This article outlines the top-performing stocks so far in 2025, based on available public data and performance metrics.  Readers are encouraged to do their due diligence and consult with licensed financial professionals before making investment decisions.

Top Performing Stocks in 2025 (YTD Performance)

1. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)

YTD Return: +49.1%
1-Year Return: +422.9%

Palantir Technologies continues to capture the attention of both institutional and retail investors.  The data analytics firm, best known for its work with government agencies and private enterprises, has now posted six consecutive quarters of revenue growth.  Anticipation is growing ahead of its Q1 earnings report, scheduled for release on May 5, 2025.  With artificial intelligence and big data analytics in high demand, Palantir is riding a wave of strong sector-wide interest.

2. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM)

YTD Return: +26.8%
1-Year Return: +114.4%

Howmet Aerospace has benefited from the resurgence in aerospace and defense spending.  As a key supplier of engineered components to industry giants like Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the company has seen solid earnings performance.  Analysts project 21% earnings growth through 2026. With increasing demand for military and commercial aircraft, Howmet is well-positioned for sustained expansion.

3. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)

YTD Return: +41.1%
1-Year Return: +71.5%

Philip Morris International has shown impressive resilience, outperforming expectations with consistent earnings and global product demand.  The company’s focus on smoke-free products and alternative nicotine delivery systems has attracted new market segments.  While the tobacco sector faces long-term headwinds, PM’s innovative strategy appears to be working well for now.

4. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

YTD Return: +22.7%
1-Year Return: +96.9%

Netflix continues its upward climb after beating Q1 expectations on both earnings and subscriber growth.  The streaming giant has been successful in global expansion and new content development. Strategic investments in regional language productions and interactive content are paying off, cementing Netflix’s dominance in the entertainment sector.

5. Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX)

5-Year Return: +1,300%

Comfort Systems USA has emerged as one of the most surprising long-term success stories.  The HVAC services provider reported record Q1 earnings of $4.50 per share, up 67% year-over-year.  The company’s stock, which traded around $27.50 in 2020, has skyrocketed to nearly $400 in 2025. As infrastructure modernization gains momentum, this company remains one to watch.

Other Stocks Worth Watching

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)

Following a strong earnings report in April, Meta’s shares rose over 3% in after-hours trading.  The company reported Q1 2025 earnings of $6.43 per share on $42.3 billion in revenue, fueled by growth in digital advertising and advancements in its AI infrastructure.  Meta’s continued dominance in social networking and virtual reality innovation makes it a top performer this year.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft delivered strong earnings driven by a robust performance in its Azure cloud business.  Despite intense competition in the tech sector, the company has maintained its market leadership and continues to invest in AI and cloud solutions.  Microsoft stock has climbed over 6% in recent days following its Q1 announcement, signaling investor confidence in its long-term trajectory.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

CVS posted a remarkable 52.8% gain in the first quarter of 2025.  The company is expanding beyond traditional pharmacy services and integrating healthcare services through clinics and insurance offerings.  Its diversification strategy appears to be resonating with investors looking for stability in the healthcare sector.

Despite minor pullbacks on May 1, 2025, mega-cap tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft remain in strong positions.  Investors remain optimistic about innovation in AI, cloud computing, and consumer electronics.

Disclaimer

STL.News is not a financial advisor.  This article is written purely for informational purposes only.  The performance of the stocks mentioned above does not guarantee future results.  This content should not be interpreted as investment, legal, or accounting advice.  Readers should consult with licensed professionals before making financial decisions.

Final Thoughts

2025 is shaping up to be a dynamic year for investors.  The standout performance of companies like Palantir, Howmet Aerospace, and Comfort Systems highlights the importance of innovation and strategic positioning in today’s market.

From data analytics to HVAC services and media streaming, the top performers of the year multiple industries and sectors.  This underscores a key takeaway for investors: diversification, sector awareness, and timing remain essential in navigating modern markets.

As earnings season continues and economic policy evolves under President Trump’s administration, STL.News will continue to track market movements and report on key financial developments.

Stay tuned for more updates, and remember: informed investing begins with responsible research.

