Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Launches Online Ordering

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield, MO, Launches Online Order with eOrderSTL.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Satchmo’s Bar & Grill at 13375 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO, has launched its website and online ordering, making pickup or delivery easy.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article on July 8, 2024, titled “Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Under New Ownership,” that announced the ownership had changed and that they had fully remodeled the facility, creating an upscale bar with a great new menu and some items are unique and can be found only at Satchmo’s Bar & Grill.

The new atmosphere is among the nicest in West County. The staff is service-oriented and friendly, which enhances the experience. The menu is sure to be award-winning, and online ratings and reviews will begin to improve. The ratings appear less than desirable, but they remain plagued by previous ratings and reviews.

We highly recommend that you read the latest reviews and ignore the ratings when looking at reviews because the owner or business model they operated under previously is not the same.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State, as of July 28, 2024, the new owners are Jeffrey Douglas Moenkhaus, Jennifer Mitchell, and Matthew Owen Mitchell.

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Address, phone, owners, and business structure:

13375 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017 USA

Phone: +1 314-392-9401

Website: SatchmosSTL.com