Jenny's Diner in Chesterfield Added to Business Directory

  August 9, 2024
CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Jenny’s Diner at 45 Forum Shopping Center in Chesterfield, MO, has been added to the business directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review based on its online customer reviews and its contribution to the community.  CLICK to view its listing and CLICK to read the announcement on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

It is an easy destination from anywhere in the region, being approximately 1/2 mile west of the Olive Blvd and HWY 141 intersection.

It offers breakfast and lunch using only the best ingredients, such as organic eggs.  It doesn’t have much competition in this specialty field, but its online reviews will compete with any of its competitors.  It offers dine-in, delivery, and catering the the community and surrounding communities.

Additionally, they have been added to the restaurant directory listing on STL.Directory for added support and enhanced traffic, which they deserve.

The editorial staff of St. Louis Restaurant Review is meeting with the owner soon to obtain additional details about this highly-rated breakfast and lunch restaurant.

Address and phone:

45 Forum Shopping Center
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-610-6521

