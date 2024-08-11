Jenny’s Diner – Featured Restaurant

Jenny’s Diner in Chesterfield is the Featured Restaurant in St. Louis Restaurant Review.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Jenny’s Diner is a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Chesterfield, MO, that claims to serve the best breakfast. After eating there yesterday, the editor of St. Louis Restaurant Review agrees with that claim. St. Louis Restaurant Review published a Featured Restaurant article. CLICK to read it.

Jenny’s Diner has been serving the community since 2011. Before the pandemic lockdown, Jenny sold the business to a Zambian migrant who moved here in 2000. The new owner was a customer who then worked to help Jenny as a friend and agreed to purchase the restaurant from Jenny in November 2000. The new owner is Betty Phiri-Chibwe. She is also a partner in Stango Cuisine in Champagne, IL. Furthermore, she has plans to grow the restaurant with more locations in the future.

Since Betty, her husband, and two partners purchased the restaurant, there have been very few changes because Jenny’s model worked well enough that no major changes were necessary.

They are conveniently located approximately 1/2 mile from the 141 and Olive Blvd intersection, making it an easy destination regardless of where you might be driving from in the region.

CLICK to read the full story on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Jenny’s Diner online customer reviews are as of August 9, 2024, at 2:00 pm:

Google – 4.3 Stars with more than 420 online customer reviews

– 4.3 Stars with more than 420 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.1 Stars with 103 votes – 1.4k likes – 1.5k followers

– 4.1 Stars with 103 votes – 1.4k likes – 1.5k followers Yelp – 3.8 Stars with 136 online customer reviews – we disagree with this rating

– 3.8 Stars with 136 online customer reviews – we disagree with this rating TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 39 online customer reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 39 online customer reviews GrubHub – 3.9 Stars with 7 votes

– 3.9 Stars with 7 votes DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 votes

– 4.6 Stars with 50 votes Uber Eats – 4.7 Stars with 3 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 3 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

Address, phone, website, and recent Health Inspection Score by St. Louis County:

45 Forum Shopping Center

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-548-1001

Website: JennyDiner.com

Recent Health Inspection Score – Dated February 15, 2024 – Score: 98%

USPress.News covered this story as well.