Asian Cafe Bar & Grill in O’Fallon – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed Asian Cafe Bar & Grill at 1260 Bryan Road, O’Fallon, Missouri.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Asian Cafe Bar & Grill in O’Fallon, MO, making it a “Recommended Restaurant of St. Louis Restaurant Review.”

They offer Vietnamese and Chinese cuisines using authentic herbs and spices purchased and shipped back from Vietnam each year when the owner visits friends and family in her native country.

The online customer reviews are impressive, but the most remarkable feature is the decor. This family-owned restaurant offers a classy and cozy atmosphere.

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill online reviews as of August 13, 2024 at 5:00 am are as follows:

Google – 4.5 Stars with 528 online customer reviews

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill address and phone:

1260 Bryan Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-272-4429