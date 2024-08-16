Entertainment

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill in O’Fallon – Restaurant Review

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill offers authentic Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine in O'Fallon, Missouri.

St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed Asian Cafe Bar & Grill at 1260 Bryan Road, O’Fallon, Missouri.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Asian Cafe Bar & Grill in O’Fallon, MO, making it a “Recommended Restaurant of St. Louis Restaurant Review.”

Contents
They offer Vietnamese and Chinese cuisines using authentic herbs and spices purchased and shipped back from Vietnam each year when the owner visits friends and family in her native country.

The online customer reviews are impressive, but the most remarkable feature is the decor. This family-owned restaurant offers a classy and cozy atmosphere.

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill online reviews as of August 13, 2024 at 5:00 am are as follows:

  • Google – 4.5 Stars with 528 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – 4.6 Stars with 403 online customer reviews – 3.3k likes – 3.4 followers – 92% recommend this establishment
  • Yelp – 4.1 with 181 online customer reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 60 online customer reviews
  • STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

Business hours:

  • Sunday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Monday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Tuesday – CLOSED
  • Wednesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Asian Cafe Bar & Grill address and phone:

1260 Bryan Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: +1 636-272-4429

