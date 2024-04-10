Best BBQ Restaurants in St. Louis, MO – April 2024

View the best BBQ restaurants in the St. Louis Metropolitan region for April 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News)—Summer is right around the corner, and many families are already visiting the parks and doing what families do in the summer: gathering to spend time together enjoying the weather and grilling their favorite meats. BBQ is as individualized as clothing. Everybody does it differently.

However, many families still love BBQ but do not have the time or desire to prepare it, and some don’t even know how and don’t want to learn.

Don’t worry; St. Louis Restaurant Review has prepared the Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in St. Louis for April 2024.

We agree that these are the best BBQ restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. However, if you find other hidden gems, please create an account at Google, Yelp, or TripAdvisor and publish honest reviews to help others find the best restaurants. Remember that there is a St. Louis-style BBQ and Kansas City BBQ. We will explain the difference thoroughly in an upcoming article.

The Best BBQ Restaurants in St Louis for April 2024 are as follows:

Salt + Smoke – 6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-727-0200 Sugar Smoke House – 605 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-394-1720 The Shaved Duck – 2900 Virginia Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-776-1407 Roper’s Ribs – 6929 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-381-6200 Salt + Smoke – 5625 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-727-0200 Sawmill BBQ – 4060 Mississippi Ave, Cahokia, IL – Phone: 618-332-3000 Bandana’s BBQ – 12222 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-439-1123 Smoking Barrels BBQ – 5641 South Kingshighway Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-669-9455 Bandana’s BBQ – 8234 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-837-6000 BBQ Saloon – 4900 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-833-6666

Special mentions: