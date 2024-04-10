Best BBQ Restaurants in St. Louis, MO – April 2024

View the best BBQ restaurants in the St. Louis Metropolitan region for April 2024.
ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News)—Summer is right around the corner, and many families are already visiting the parks and doing what families do in the summer: gathering to spend time together enjoying the weather and grilling their favorite meats. BBQ is as individualized as clothing. Everybody does it differently.
However, many families still love BBQ but do not have the time or desire to prepare it, and some don’t even know how and don’t want to learn.
Don’t worry; St. Louis Restaurant Review has prepared the Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in St. Louis for April 2024.
We agree that these are the best BBQ restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. However, if you find other hidden gems, please create an account at Google, Yelp, or TripAdvisor and publish honest reviews to help others find the best restaurants. Remember that there is a St. Louis-style BBQ and Kansas City BBQ. We will explain the difference thoroughly in an upcoming article.
The Best BBQ Restaurants in St Louis for April 2024 are as follows:
- Salt + Smoke – 6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-727-0200
- Sugar Smoke House – 605 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-394-1720
- The Shaved Duck – 2900 Virginia Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-776-1407
- Roper’s Ribs – 6929 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-381-6200
- Salt + Smoke – 5625 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-727-0200
- Sawmill BBQ – 4060 Mississippi Ave, Cahokia, IL – Phone: 618-332-3000
- Bandana’s BBQ – 12222 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-439-1123
- Smoking Barrels BBQ – 5641 South Kingshighway Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-669-9455
- Bandana’s BBQ – 8234 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-837-6000
- BBQ Saloon – 4900 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-833-6666
Special mentions:
- Dalie’s Smokehouse – Google Rating 4.7 Stars with more than 1K reviews
- Pappy’s Smokehouse – Google Rating 4.7 Stars with more than 8K reviews
- The Stellar Hog
- Smokee Mo’s St. Louis BBQ
- Bandana’s BBQ – Sunset Hills