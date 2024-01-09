Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – St. Charles, MO – Permanently Closed

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in St. Charles, Missouri, has closed permanently.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) According to an article published by St. Louis Restaurant Review, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in St. Charles, MO, has closed permanently. Google has it marked as permanently closed as well.

Many restaurants continued to suffer from damages created during the lockdown, but then the industry was plagued with inflation and labor costs increasing; while the labor supply is decreasing, it is critical for a restaurant’s survival.

We believe restaurant closures will continue into the rest of 2024. It will be interesting to witness whether more restaurants will open than close.

This location closure had to be due to poor management because it was not due to customer support. The Google Reviews rates it a 4.1 Stars with more than 1648 online customer reviews.

As we remain in difficult financial and economic times, it is more important than before for restaurant owners/managers to know their accounting numbers to know when and how much to increase menu prices. That is the only strategy to survive that will work in inflationary times.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

2412 West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Located in: Plaza Tire Service

