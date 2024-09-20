General

Candicci’s Catering & Express Opens in Chesterfield

Smith
Smith
Candicci's Catering & Express - Chesterfield, MO
Candicci's Catering & Express - Chesterfield, MO

Once known as Candicci’s Bar and Restaurant, it is now Candicci’s Catering & Express, which opened in its new location for catering, pickup, and delivery only.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Catering & Express opens at 14870 Clayton Road in Chesterfield, MO, offering catering, online ordering for pickup, and delivery only.

Contents
Candicci's Catering & Express offers some old menu items but has created new ones.

Address and phone:

As the restaurant industry has changed since the pandemic, consumers have changed how they shop and entertain themselves. Bars and dine-in businesses lack the staff to support the traffic, which hurts customer satisfaction. The cost of brick and mortar is becoming an increasingly difficult challenge as property taxes continue to increase, triple net expenses continue to increase, and prices in food and labor have generally risen.  We have already seen a massive failure among the restaurant chains due to the same problems.

The management team at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar recognized it and decided to close the bar and restaurant and focus on catering, pickup, and delivery.  The tasks were to close the old facility and lease the new facility, and now all tasks are completed.  They have opened at the new location and are ready to serve their old customers.

Candicci’s Catering & Express offers some old menu items but has created new ones.

The new locations offer many old menu items but have added new pizzas, pizza dough, and meals that will rekindle Candicci’s passion.  Candicci has served the community for over forty years, creating a healthy following.  They were known for their holiday buffets and live entertainment.

Candicci’s Catering has been a premier St. Louis caterer for decades, serving some of the region’s largest and most respected companies and employers.  Part of the decision was to enhance their catering to new heights and avoid the problems facing the industry that will most likely not improve in the near future.

Address and phone:

14870 Clayton Road
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 636-220-8989
Email: Candiccis@gmail.com
Website: Candiccis.net

TAGGED:
By Smith
