Tango Argentina Food Reviews Increase – Update

Tango Argentina Foods Reviews Increase – Update for Business Hours for January 2024.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Tango Argentina Food is a locally-owned restaurant specializing in serving authentic Empanadas and has done so since 2000. They are ranked amongst the highest-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region.

St. Louis Restaurant Review added DoorDash and GrubHub while revising the Yelp listing as it increased from 4.5 Stars to 4.7 Stars, which deserves special recognition because Yelpers are generally not nice.

Now for the bad news: they will close from December 30, 2023, until January 30, 2024, to return to Argentina to visit family and friends.

Address, phone, and email:

2418 B West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3076

Email: TangoArgentinaFood@hotmail.com

Website: TangoArgentinaFood.com

Owners: Hector and Stella Aberastury

