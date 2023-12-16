Los Incas Peruvian Restaurant Added to Directory

Los Incas Peruvian Restaurant in O’Fallon, MO, has been added to the business directory on STL.News offering authentic Peruvian cuisine.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Los Incas Peruvian Restaurant is a newcomer to the restaurant scene in the St. Louis region. They offer authentic Peruvian cuisine and many Latin cuisines to customers across the region.

They have been added to the online ordering system owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review, known as eOrderSTL.

They recently received a 100% health inspection score from the St. Charles County Department of Health.

Additionally, they obtained their alcohol license to serve beer, wine, and spirits.

While it is a new restaurant, they are doing everything right with high online customer reviews, a perfect health inspection score, and offering live music every Saturday night.

Considering all aspects of this establishment, we will continue supporting this location until things change, but they will only improve with time.

They are located at 4279 Keaton Crossing Blvd, O’Fallon, MO.