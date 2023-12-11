Wonton King Added to STL.News Directory

Wonton King Chinese Restaurant
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King is a Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant in University City that has been serving Chinese cuisine for decades.

Additionally, it was added to the business directory on STL.News under the Restaurant category.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently revised its ratings due to increased online customer reviews.

It represents the first Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant to open in the St. Louis region.

This establishment is among the best Chinese restaurants in the St. Louis region.  In part due to the family’s dedication to the operations.  The owners, William Huynh and Ling Y. Dai, are onsite daily, ensuring the staff satisfies the customers.  They know their customers on a first-name basis and greet them at the door when possible.

Wonton King’s online reviews as of December 11, 2023, are as follows:

  • Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 302 online reviews
  • Facebook – 4.1 Stars with more than 157 votes
  • Yelp – 3.8 Stars with more than 376 online reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with more than 50 online reviews
  • DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 483 votes
  • GrubHub – 4.1 Stars with 254 votes
  • Average Rating – 4.35 Stars across six different platforms

Wonton King’s Business Hours:

  • Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Restaurant address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd.
University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997
Website: AsianFoodSTL.com

CLICK to view its listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

