Wonton King Added to STL.News Directory

Wonton King has been Added to STL.News Directory

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King is a Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant in University City that has been serving Chinese cuisine for decades.

Additionally, it was added to the business directory on STL.Due to its online reviews and length of time, news under the Restaurant category serves consumers in the community.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently revised its ratings due to increased online customer reviews.

It represents the first Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant to open in the St. Louis region.

This establishment is among the best Chinese restaurants in the St. Louis region. In part due to the family’s dedication to the operations. The owners, William Huynh and Ling Y. Dai, are onsite daily, ensuring the staff satisfies the customers. They know their customers on a first-name basis and greet them at the door when possible.

Wonton King’s online reviews as of December 11, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 302 online reviews

Facebook – 4.1 Stars with more than 157 votes

Yelp – 3.8 Stars with more than 376 online reviews

TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with more than 50 online reviews

DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 483 votes

GrubHub – 4.1 Stars with 254 votes

Average Rating – 4.35 Stars across six different platforms

Wonton King’s Business Hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Restaurant address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd.

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

Website: AsianFoodSTL.com

CLICK to view its listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.