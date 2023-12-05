Asian Corner Listing Revised on St Louis Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review announced an increase in ratings for Asian Corner in Valley Park, MO.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review announced that they have revised the ratings for Asian Corner in Valley Park, Missouri, due to an increase in online customer reviews.

The increase in its average rating from 4.7 Stars to 4.8 Stars is due to an increase in Google, Yelp and the addition of Uber’s 5-star rating.

Many restaurants ignore their online reviews. However, we believe those tools are the most valuable tools to learn about your customers. Ignoring online reviews is missing an excellent opportunity to improve your hospitality service. After all, the restaurant is part of the hospitality industry.

St. Louis Restaurant Review notes the facility’s cleanliness and the quality of the service and food. Additionally, they believe that the Asian Corner might be the highest-rated Asian restaurant in the region, but they are doing additional research to verify this.

We are sure that more good news will come from this restaurant. STL.News wants to congratulate and complement the owners and staff for mastering what most restaurants don’t get.

Location of Asian Corner;

204 Meramec Valley Plaza

Valley Park, Missouri 63088

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Links: