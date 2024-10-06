East East Oriental Market Launches Website

East East Oriental Market, a Korean grocery store in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched its first website.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) East East Oriental Market in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched a website. From our research, it appears to be the company’s first website since opening in 2019. Visit their website at https://easteastorientalmarket.com/.

There is not much information regarding plans for the website, but we will keep you up-to-date.

East East Oriental Market offers:

Produce

Meats

Frozen Korean Food

Canned Items

Dry Items

Quality Korean Food

Tony’s K-Food, a Korean Restaurant located inside the market

About Tony’s K-Food Restaurant in Chesterfield, Missouri

They sell Korean groceries and have a secret Korean restaurant that most might not know exists because it is stashed away in the corner. The restaurant is called Tony’s K-Food. They do not offer dine-in; they offer online ordering for pickup or delivery.

The driving force behind Tony’s K-Food is the online ratings. They are beyond impressive!

Tony’s K-Food online ratings as of October 2, 2024, at 8:30 am are as follows:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews

– 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews Facebook – Not Rated

– Not Rated Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – Not Yet Rated

– Not Yet Rated DoorDash – 4.8 Votes with 50 online customer reviews

– 4.8 Votes with 50 online customer reviews GrubHub – 5.0 Stars with 172 online customer reviews

– 5.0 Stars with 172 online customer reviews Eat Street – 5 Stars with 6 online customer reviews

– 5 Stars with 6 online customer reviews Uber – Pending

– Pending STL.Directory – 5.0 Stars with one online customer review

Address and phone:

13365 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-205-1882

