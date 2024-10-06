Business

East East Oriental Market Launches Website

East East Oriental Market, a Korean grocery store in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched its first website.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) East East Oriental Market in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched a website. From our research, it appears to be the company’s first website since opening in 2019.  Visit their website at https://easteastorientalmarket.com/.

Contents
There is not much information regarding plans for the website, but we will keep you up-to-date.

East East Oriental Market offers:

  • Produce
  • Meats
  • Frozen Korean Food
  • Canned Items
  • Dry Items
  • Quality Korean Food
  • Tony’s K-Food, a Korean Restaurant located inside the market

About Tony’s K-Food Restaurant in Chesterfield, Missouri

They sell Korean groceries and have a secret Korean restaurant that most might not know exists because it is stashed away in the corner.  The restaurant is called Tony’s K-Food.  They do not offer dine-in; they offer online ordering for pickup or delivery.

The driving force behind Tony’s K-Food is the online ratings.  They are beyond impressive!

Tony’s K-Food online ratings as of October 2, 2024, at 8:30 am are as follows:
  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – Not Rated
  • Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews
  • TripAdvisor – Not Yet Rated
  • DoorDash – 4.8 Votes with 50 online customer reviews
  • GrubHub – 5.0 Stars with 172 online customer reviews
  • Eat Street – 5 Stars with 6 online customer reviews
  • Uber – Pending
  • STL.Directory – 5.0 Stars with one online customer review
Address and phone:

13365 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-205-1882

USPress.News covered this story as well.

Additional resources:
By Smith
