East East Oriental Market Launches Website

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) East East Oriental Market in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched a website. From our research, it appears to be the company’s first website since opening in 2019. Visit their website at https://easteastorientalmarket.com/.
There is not much information regarding plans for the website, but we will keep you up-to-date.
East East Oriental Market offers:
- Produce
- Meats
- Frozen Korean Food
- Canned Items
- Dry Items
- Quality Korean Food
- Tony’s K-Food, a Korean Restaurant located inside the market
About Tony’s K-Food Restaurant in Chesterfield, Missouri
They sell Korean groceries and have a secret Korean restaurant that most might not know exists because it is stashed away in the corner. The restaurant is called Tony’s K-Food. They do not offer dine-in; they offer online ordering for pickup or delivery.
The driving force behind Tony’s K-Food is the online ratings. They are beyond impressive!
Tony’s K-Food online ratings as of October 2, 2024, at 8:30 am are as follows:
- Google – 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews
- Facebook – Not Rated
- Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews
- TripAdvisor – Not Yet Rated
- DoorDash – 4.8 Votes with 50 online customer reviews
- GrubHub – 5.0 Stars with 172 online customer reviews
- Eat Street – 5 Stars with 6 online customer reviews
- Uber – Pending
- STL.Directory – 5.0 Stars with one online customer review
Address and phone:
13365 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-205-1882
