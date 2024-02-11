Culpeppers Grill in St. Charles Closes Forever

Culpeppers Grill in St. Charles, MO Closes its Doors Forever After 25 years.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, Culpeppers Grill at 3010 West Clay Street, St. Charles, Missouri, is closing its doors forever after 25 years of business. The restaurant had a 4.1-star rating on Google and more than 1240 online customer reviews.

There has not been an explanation provided, not that one is required. We do wish the best for the owners, managers, and employees.

CLICK to read their Facebook post.

The restaurant business is very challenging and difficult, and with new problems like inflation and a lack of staff, it has become even more difficult.

We expect more restaurant closures as the staffing problem will not correct itself. It will likely only worsen as the younger generation is not forced to begin working as their parents might have.