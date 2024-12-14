Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba Goes Online with eOrderSTL

Ad imageAd image
Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba is a Vietnamese restaurant at 12055 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Missouri that opened on May 18, 2024.

DES PERES, MO (STL.News) Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba, located at 12055 Manchester Rd in Des Peres, Missouri, has launched an online ordering platform with eOrderSTL, owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review, and has begun accepting orders as of today.

They offer pickup or delivery using third-party companies such as DoorDash, Uber, or Rhoadie.

Tiger88 Menu offers:

  • Milk Tea
  • Non-Caffeine Coffee
  • Sugar Cane Drinks
  • Fruit Tea
  • Smoothie and Slush Drinks
  • Vietnamese Coffee
  • Vietnamese Sandwiches
  • Coin Waffles
  • Vietnamese Rice Bowls
  • Combo Meals
  • Asian Street Food

Business hours:

  • Sunday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Monday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Tuesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday – Closed
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

About Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba

Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba opened on May 18, 2024.  It offers Vietnamese rice bowls, sandwiches, and the primary entrees.  CLICK to view their menu online.

It is owned by a husband and wife team, Kenny Ngo and Jenny Pham.  Kenny manages the restaurant, while his wife, Jenny Pham, owns and manages Cee Cee Nail Spa at 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd in Valley Park, Missouri.

About eOrderSTL

eOrderSTL is an online restaurant ordering system that offers pickup or delivery using three delivery companies: DoorDash, Uber, and Roadie.

The platform is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The big difference for the restaurant owners is that eOrderSTL will hold the email address for email marketing to the restaurant’s customers.

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
