Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba Goes Online with eOrderSTL

Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba is a Vietnamese restaurant at 12055 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Missouri that opened on May 18, 2024.

DES PERES, MO (STL.News) Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba, located at 12055 Manchester Rd in Des Peres, Missouri, has launched an online ordering platform with eOrderSTL, owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review, and has begun accepting orders as of today.

They offer pickup or delivery using third-party companies such as DoorDash, Uber, or Rhoadie.

Tiger88 Menu offers:

Milk Tea

Non-Caffeine Coffee

Sugar Cane Drinks

Fruit Tea

Smoothie and Slush Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Sandwiches

Coin Waffles

Vietnamese Rice Bowls

Combo Meals

Asian Street Food

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Monday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Tuesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Wednesday – Closed

Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

About Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba

Tiger88 Danhmi & Boba opened on May 18, 2024. It offers Vietnamese rice bowls, sandwiches, and the primary entrees. CLICK to view their menu online.

It is owned by a husband and wife team, Kenny Ngo and Jenny Pham. Kenny manages the restaurant, while his wife, Jenny Pham, owns and manages Cee Cee Nail Spa at 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd in Valley Park, Missouri.

About eOrderSTL

eOrderSTL is an online restaurant ordering system that offers pickup or delivery using three delivery companies: DoorDash, Uber, and Roadie.

The platform is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The big difference for the restaurant owners is that eOrderSTL will hold the email address for email marketing to the restaurant’s customers.