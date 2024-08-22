Entertainment

GA Nutrition Spot Opens in O’Fallon, MO

GA Nutrition Spot opens at 225 Salt Lick Rd, O'Fallon, Missouri, serving Smoothies, healthy drinks, and snacks.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) GA World Nutrition, LLC d.b.a. GA Nutrition Spot opened Saturday, August 17, 2024, in the Dierberg shopping center at 225 Salt Lick Rd, O’Fallon, MO.  The owner is Sandra Chavez Alvarado, who worked hard for many years to save money to launch her dream of owning her own business.  That dream has come true.

What makes Smoothies good for you:GA Nutrition Spot menu includes:GA Nutrition Spot Address and phone:

The inside atmosphere is classy and cozy, creating a relaxing atmosphere to enjoy your favorite healthy drink and snacks.

It serves smoothies and health snacks, including gluten-free desserts.

The location is perfect: it is on the south side of Dierberg’s store entrance, just off I-70 and Salt Lick Road.

The food is beautiful, and the menu has something for everybody.

Online ordering for pickup or delivery is coming soon.  Stay tuned!

What makes Smoothies good for you:

  1. Convenient & Saves Time
  2. Packed with Nutrients
  3. Boost Energy & Brain Function
  4. Versatile & Customizable
  5. Support Weight Management
  6. Promote Digestive Health

GA Nutrition Spot menu includes:

  • Smoothies (ranging from $9 to $13 with 20 to choose from with five additional Smoothie busters that can be added)
  • Refreshers ( Energy Refreshers are Keto friendly)
  • Kids’ Smoothies (four to choose from at $7 with 16 grams of protein)
  • Waffles (37 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and only 380 calories)
  • Coffee (16 oz for $6 or 24 oz for $8 – Enjoy hot or iced for some amazing energy)
  • Build Your Own Crepe (filings, fruit, and toppings of your choice – 37 grams Protein – 6 grams Fiber – 380 calories)
  • Workout Drinks (Pre-Workout or Muscle Impact Smoothie ranging from $6 to $10)
  • Hot or Ice Energizer Tea (ranging from $4 to $10 – no sugar crash, metabolism boost, and packed with antioxidants & aloe)
  • Gluten-Free Desserts – Donuts, Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, Blueberry Muffin, Cranberry Muffin, Meal Bar, and Lemon or Almond Bar.
  • Happy Bowls (great healthy choice for meal replacements costing $13)
GA Nutrition Spot Address and phone:

225 Salt Lick Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63376
Phone: +1 636-387-0225
Website: GANutritionSpot.com
Google Listing

