Swahili Village Bar and Grill to Pay $124K – Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $124K from Swahili Village Bar and Grill in back wages and damages for 84 New Jersey restaurant workers deprived of overtime pay.

Swahili Village Bar paid $44K in penalties for willful violations.

NEWARK, NJ (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following action on August 23, 2024, against Swahili Village Bar and Grill in Newark, NJ, costing the restaurant $124,000 for willful violations that damaged employees and breaking the laws.

Employer: Swahili Village Bar and Grill, 2 Center St., Newark, NJ 07102

Investigation findings: A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found that Swahili Village Bar and Grill in Newark, New Jersey willfully failed to pay 84 servers, cooks and bussers overtime pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Back Wages Recovered: $62,335 in overtime wages for 84 employees

Liquidated Damages Recovered: $62,335 in liquidated damages for 84 employees

Civil Money Penalties Assessed: $44,100 in civil money penalties for willful violations

Quote: “Restaurant industry workers too often fall victim to employers who shortchange their wages and deprive them of their hard-earned wages,” said Wage and Hour District Director Paula Ruffin in Mountainside, New Jersey. “When the pay practices of employers like Swahili Village Bar and Grill violate federal law, we will hold them accountable and do all we can to recover the wages owed to employees.”