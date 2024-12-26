Bell Road Tire to Pay $64K – Discrimination

Bell Road Tire to Pay $64,500 in EEOC Disability Discrimination Resolution

Federal Agency Said Bell Road Tire Forced Employee to Return to Office and Failed to Store Employee Medical Records Properly

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Bell Road Tire and Auto LLC, doing business as Big O Tires, a tire company in Glendale, Arizona, will pay $64,500 and implement corrective measures to settle a disability discrimination case, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced.

An investigation by the EEOC’s Albuquerque Area Office found reasonable cause to believe that Bell Road Tire and Auto violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by enforcing a 100% return-to-work policy, failing to engage in an interactive process for reasonable accommodation, and retaliating against the charging party. The investigation also revealed the company failed to maintain the charging party’s medical records separately from their personnel file, violating ADA recordkeeping obligations.

In addition to monetary relief, the company will also appoint an ADA coordinator; update and distribute written ADA policies and practices to all employees; enhanced Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) training for supervisors and human resource personnel; implement a priority placement program for employees seeking reassignment; regularly report to the EEOC on ADA and retaliation complaints; and post notices about employees’ rights under the ADA.

“This resolution sends a clear message about the importance of ADA compliance,” said Melinda Caraballo, district director of the EEOC Phoenix District Office. “By addressing these violations and committing to systemic changes, Bell Road Tire and Auto has taken steps to foster a workplace that respects employees’ rights under federal law.”

April Klug, area director of the EEOC’s Albuquerque Area Office, said, “Employers must engage in good faith with employees seeking accommodations and avoid practices that undermine their legal protections. This agreement reflects the EEOC’s dedication to ensuring fair treatment for all workers.”

For more information on disability discrimination, please visit https://www.eeoc.gov/disability-discrimination. For more information on retaliation, please visit https://www.eeoc.gov/retaliation.