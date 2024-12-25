Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, Missouri, is an award-winning Italian restaurant inside Hollywood Casino.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino opened in 2004 and has been an enormous success for both the restaurant owner and the casino. The restaurant and casino have created the perfect relationship to serve casino and hotel visitors.

This location was recently remodeled to celebrate 20 years at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri. It is easy to drive to and offers other things to do at the casino, making it a destination for the evening or weekend.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino is a sister restaurant to the famous Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill. It opened in 1981 and has become a St. Louis institution, showing no signs of slowing down. On December 22, 2024, STL.News published an article titled “Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant Recap of 2024.“

Both locations share similar menus and recipes. However, the online ratings and reviews vary, and we are not sure why. Other than that, gamblers are upset about losing money and take it out on Gitto’s ratings and reviews. Meals are given to gamblers as playing rewards.

Recently, they announced that they had started an online store selling sauces and dressings. Their privately labeled Chianti and Pinot Grigio are also available at both locations and online.

This location has a different atmosphere than Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill. It is more modern and less cozy, but diners come here to eat, relax, and play casino games.

The food, service, and atmosphere are still award-winning and managed by the same great restauranteur, Charlie Gitto. He has been in the restaurant business with other family members his entire life.

Reaching this level of achievement in the restaurant industry is nearly impossible, especially for an Italian restaurant competing in St. Louis. The city has many great Italian restaurants due to its large Italian-American population.

Whether you are entertaining a loved one, friends, family, or business associates, Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino is a perfect option.

We have visited this location since its opening in 2004 and have found that the food and service are identical to those of Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill.

We support both locations, congratulate the founder on his success, and are anxious to see what’s next.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, MO, online ratings are as follows as of December 20, 2024, at 9:00 am:

Google – 4.3 Stars with 395 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – 1.5K followers – 6 following

Yelp – 3.3 Stars with 126 online ratings and reviews – we strongly disagree with these unhappy gamblers.

TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 163 online ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one customer online rating and review

On Nextdoor, Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino has 71 Hearts for Loved and has been awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” for 2017, 2023, and 2024 as of December 26, 2024.

PLEASE NOTE: As we are not across our listings and reviews, Yelp always provides the lowest rating among all platforms. The strange thing about this situation is that Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill has an unusually high Yelp rating, which we note. This has to result from negative Yelpers losing money and taking it out on a dinner they get for rewards earned by gambling. Again, we do NOT support the Yelp rating for this location.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino business hours:

Sunday – 4:30 – 9:00 pm

Monday – 4:30 – 9:00 pm

Tuesday – 4:30 – 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 4:30 – 9:00 pm

Thursday – 4:30 – 9:00 pm

Friday – 4:30 – 10:00 pm

Saturday – 4:30 – 10:00 pm

PLEASE NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to ensure critical information. Reservations are always recommended at either of Charlie Gitto’s locations.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino address and phone:

777 Casino Center Drive

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: +1 855-785-4263

Reservations: Accepted & Recommended

Online Ordering: Not Available

Website: CharlieGittos.com

Facebook: CLICK

Linkedin: CLICK

