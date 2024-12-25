Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill – Business Profile

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill is an award-winning Italian restaurant in the Italian neighborhood known as The Hill in St. Louis, Missouri.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill is an award-winning Italian restaurant that opened in 1981. Since then, it has been among the most popular restaurants in the Italian neighborhood known as The Hill. It has also been among the most popular restaurants in the city.

We recently published an article titled “Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant Recap of 2024” on December 22, 2024.

We have been impressed with their consistency for over 43 years. I have been eating at this establishment since 1986, and they are incredibly consistent. Their cuisine, service, and atmosphere are unparalleled, which is why they succeed. It is a unique experience that provides traditional fine dining with low lighting, white table linens, candle-lit tables, and award-winning service.

In the past year, they have launched a home line of products that include steaks, sauces, dressing, and privately labeled Chianti and Pinto Grigio. These items can be purchased at the restaurants or online at CharlieGittos.com.

They are known for their Toasted Ravioli and are credited by Wikipedia with making this St. Louis stable popular after its creation. This topic is sensitive, as three restaurants claim they created Toasted Ravioli. However, none of the claims have been confirmed. Regardless, Charlie Gitto’s helped popularize them, and their customers love them.

The first location, Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill, opened in 1981 and has since reached an overwhelming level of success and popularity, leading to the opening of the second location. The first location will undergo remodeling in January 2025.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino opened in 2004 and has been an enormous success for the casino and the Gitto family. The casino carefully chose the right Italian restaurant, and they are celebrating 20 years at Hollywood Casino. They recently remodeled this location to celebrate.

Very few privately owned restaurants reach this level of popularity. Naturally, it is every restaurant owner’s dream, but it doesn’t happen often.

We think it happened in this situation because of Charlie Gitto’s background, dedication to the industry, and ambition to provide the perfect dining experience day after day.

Nonetheless, this restaurant will become even more popular as the nationwide restaurant chains continue to fail. Family-owned restaurants will become the leading restaurants again as the industry continues to change after the social and economic changes since the pandemic lockdown.

We have shared our opinion of Charlie Gitto’s. Let us illustrate what their customers are saying about them. After all that, what is most important are the customers that love this establishment, and it is described in their online ratings and reviews.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill online ratings are as follows as of December 19, 2024 at 4:00 pm:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 2676 online ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 2676 online ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 1039 online customer ratings and reviews – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (Review 3211)

– 4.4 Stars with 1039 online customer ratings and reviews – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (Review 3211) Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 1057 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.3 Stars with 1057 online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online customer ratings and review

– 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online customer ratings and review STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

Average Rating – 4.58 Stars – a fantastic rating supported by thousands of customers.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill business hours:

Sunday – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

– 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Monday – 5:00 – 9:00 pm

– 5:00 – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 5:00 – 9:00 pm

– 5:00 – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 5:00 – 9:00 pm

– 5:00 – 9:00 pm Thursday – 5:00 – 9:00 pm

– 5:00 – 9:00 pm Friday – 5:00 – 10:00 pm

– 5:00 – 10:00 pm Saturday – 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

PLEASE NOTE: business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to make reservations, which we recommend.

Address and phone:

5226 Shaw Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

Phone: +1 314-772-8898

Accepts Reservations: Yes (highly recommended)

Online Ordering: Not Offered

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: