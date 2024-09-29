Business

EEOC Sues HSS Security for Sex Discrimination

Smith
Smith
EEOC Sues HSS Security for Sex Discrimination
EEOC Sues HSS Security for Sex Discrimination

Federal Suit Charges Security Services Company HSS Security LLC Refused to Hire Applicant Because She is Female

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) HSS Security, LLC, a nationwide business providing security guards and other security services, violated federal law by refusing to hire a qualified applicant because she is a woman, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed recently.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, a woman applied for a security shift supervisor position at an HSS Security client site, a hospital in Webster, Texas.  The job description required prior security guard experience, obtaining and maintaining firearm and TASER licenses, a driver’s license and working knowledge of firearms.  The description also listed supervisory experience as a preferred qualification.

An HSS recruiter interviewed the female applicant, found her to be qualified for the job, and offered her the position.  After the applicant accepted the job offer, she was scheduled to meet two HSS supervisors, the program manager and the facility supervisor.  The supervisors told the applicant the job could get very physical and that individuals in the hospital would at times have to be subdued.  She described to them her actual experience in similar situations.  Despite her assurances, the program manager subsequently instructed the recruiter to withdraw her job offer and weeks later, HSS Security offered the same job to two separate male applicants.  Neither of these male applicants was more qualified than the female applicant, the suit said.

The alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex.  The EEOC filed suit after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.  The case, U.S. EEOC v. HSS Security, LLC, Civil Action No. 4:24-cv-03663, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.  The lawsuit seeks instatement to the job, compensatory, and punitive damages, as well as appropriate injunctive relief to prevent similar such discriminatory practices in the future.

“Employers cannot act on their own stereotypic assumptions and perceptions relating to gender in making employment decisions,” said Rayford O. Irvin, district director for the EEOC’s Houston District Office.

EEOC Senior Trial Attorney Claudia Molina-Antanaitis said, “Judging job candidates based on their sex perpetuates discrimination and bias in the workplace.  This case stands as a reminder to all employers that the EEOC will enforce federal law to put an end to sex discrimination in employment.”

USPress.News covered this story as well.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article EEOC Sues Sanmina Corp. - Disability Discrimination EEOC Sues Sanmina Corp. – Disability Discrimination
Next Article PerPero Family Farms Co. to Pay $40K - Sexual Harassmento Family Farms Co. to Pay $40K - Sexual Harassment Pero Family Farms Co. to Pay $40K – Sexual Harassment

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Dao Tien Express Launches Online Ordering

Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri, Launches Online Orders for Pickup or Delivery using eOrderSTL…

By Smith

Food Recall – Hormel Recalls Spiced Deli Ham

Food Recall - Hormel Foods Recalls Ready-To-Eat Spiced Deli Ham Products Due to Misbranding and…

By Smith

Rhode Island – Robert Leeming Sentenced for Assault of Girlfriend

Middletown, Rhode Island man Robert Leeming sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison for…

By Smith