Kostelac Grease Service Has Been Added to Business Directory

Kostelac Grease Service Inc. has been added to the business directory on STL.News.

BELLEVILLE, IL (STL.News) Kostelac Grease Service Inc. has been added to the business directory on STL.News.  Additionally, there will be a business review published soon.

According to its website, Kostelac Grease Service Inc. offers the following services:

  • Used Cooking Oil Pickup
  • Grease Trap Pumping
  • Collecting Bones & Fat
  • High Pressure Line Jetting
  • Power Washing
  • Kitchen Hood Cleaning

It appears that Used Cooking Oil Pickup is their primary business.  Their website says that they have been in business for 90 years.

The UCO pickup business is a small industry that is highly profitable.  Once a person understands the business model, it is not hard to comprehend how a family-owned business can survive for 90 years through multiple generations.

For more information, visit their website at KostelacGrease.com.

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

