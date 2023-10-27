Kostelac Grease Service Has Been Added to Business Directory

Kostelac Grease Service Inc. has been added to the business directory on STL.News.

BELLEVILLE, IL (STL.News) Kostelac Grease Service Inc. has been added to the business directory on STL.News. Additionally, there will be a business review published soon.

According to its website, Kostelac Grease Service Inc. offers the following services:

Used Cooking Oil Pickup

Grease Trap Pumping

Collecting Bones & Fat

High Pressure Line Jetting

Power Washing

Kitchen Hood Cleaning

It appears that Used Cooking Oil Pickup is their primary business. Their website says that they have been in business for 90 years.

The UCO pickup business is a small industry that is highly profitable. Once a person understands the business model, it is not hard to comprehend how a family-owned business can survive for 90 years through multiple generations.

For more information, visit their website at KostelacGrease.com.